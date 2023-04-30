At the Hippodrome Saturday dedicated to families and children

A day to be experienced at the Snai San Siro Racecourse, at the height of passion and adrenaline on the track, and with joy and curiosity on the track thanks to the many entertainment activities for families and children. Saturday 29 the gates of piazzale dello Sport 16 are already open from 12:30 with paid admission (3 euros whole, 5 euros the family), to welcome horse racing enthusiasts and the curious in a facility considered the most beautiful in Italy for its architectural and cultural as well as historical and sporting richness.

If the 9th day of the season is scheduled on the track, in which various tests of absolute lineage and interest emerge, in the various internal spaces it is possible to experience truly unique moments and perfect relaxation in the open air and immersed in the Botanical Park; in addition to the possibility of having lunch or an aperitif, in fact, there are many recreational activities starting at 2.45 pm, organized by the Pepe Party animators on behalf of the Francesca Rava Onlus Italia Foundation both in theArea Kids, specially fenced and safe, both around the entrance fountain: educational workshops, group games, entertainment with shows and much more not only outdoors and on the lawn but also indoors in case of uncertain weather; there is the usual ‘Baptism of the saddle’ on the pony for children aged between 3 and 13 who, thanks to the instructors of the CIL (Centro Ippico Lombardo), can experience the thrill of riding with a helmet and protective jacket.

Not only that: themagic chapel It’s Milly Fascinators who with her ladylike creations in perfect horse style and in symbiosis with the racing day; then Barbapapà’s colored cotton candy with 16 flavors for the joy of children and, as background music, the skill of the ‘Trio delle Meraviglie’ directly from the Island of Elba.

On the track, on the other hand, it starts from 3 pm, with attention to the Ambrosiano Prize, a Group III test valid for horses aged 4 and over over a double kilometer distance on a large track. The other event that does not disappoint expectations is positioned in the afternoon closing with the Spring Handicap Award, this year also the Hotel Airone Trophy on Elba Island, Main Handicap type C over 1,800 meters on a large track for older horses ( 4 years and older).







