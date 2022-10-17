news-txt”>

New innovative and minimally invasive surgical techniques without cuts with a scalpel, but only with arterial access by simple puncture under local anesthesia used to treat the most relevant vascular diseases such as: stenosis of the carotid, arteriopathy of the lower limbs, aorto-iliac and visceral aneurysms, varicocele male and female pelvic varicocele, AVM (arteriovenous malformations), varices of the lower limbs. The novelty at the Immaculate Dermopathic Institute (IDI), where Carlo Cavazzini, Head of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Unit, introduced the concept of “modern minimally invasive techniques”.

These methods, explains Cavazzini, “are particularly suitable for the management of older patients, always guaranteeing them a top-level standard of performance, with fast convalescences that limit hospitalization to a couple of days”. At IDI the treatment of carotid stenosis is carried out by placing a stent inserted through a small catheter with radial access (i.e. from the wrist artery) in the complex anatomies of the aortic arch. For the treatment of varicose veins of the lower limbs, however, the great commitment is to develop organizational paths and technologies that will allow, in the near future, to be able to use chemical ablation techniques with the administration of Cyanoacrylate and Scleromousse glues, by simple puncture of the sick vein, even without the need for anesthesia, on an outpatient basis. The use of these methods, continues the expert, “is assuming great importance: in the first ten months of activity, eight original scientific works have already been produced that will be officially presented during the work of the National Congress of the Italian Society of Surgery. Vascular and Endovascular which will be held in Rome from 20 to 23 October 2022 and subsequently at the Paris Vascular Insights which will take place in Paris from 23 to 25 November 2022 “.

This result, concludes Cavazzini, “was possible thanks to the extraordinary professionalism expressed by all the medical, engineering, nursing, technical and auxiliary staff of the IDI who were able to face the difficult and evident limitations that the pandemic condition has recently imposed” .