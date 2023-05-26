At the meat shelf I want to know if the animals were doing well – the conclusion is frightening

Insufficient information on packaging: At the meat shelf I want to know whether animals were doing well – the conclusion is frightening

Anyone who buys meat should ask themselves whether the animals have been treated well. Rough information can be found on the packages. But what do categories 1 (“stable housing”) to 4 (“premium”) mean? And what are they hiding? Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir is planning new rules.

Saturday morning at the supermarket. The shopping cart is already half full. But the most important thing is still missing: the Sunday roast. Off to the meat counter, where there is quite a rush. Finally a gap. Pork neck or would you prefer chicken? I’m not sure. The crust roast looks good, the price is okay. One last scrutinizing look at the packaging – then I recoil. What strikes me about the information on the type of husbandry is: a 1, i.e. the lowest level. So the pig that ends up on my plate wasn’t treated very well. It lived under conditions that barely corresponded to the legal minimum standard. So not very comfortable. Isn’t that better? In the supermarket on the meat shelf: checking the pack I look around. Other customers hardly seem to be interested in the conditions under which the animals were kept. My impression is that they pay attention primarily to the price. Too bad I think. But somehow also understandable. In times of high inflation, buyers hold onto their money and prefer to buy cheap products. For years it was impossible to see from the packaging how an animal was growing and to base its choice of meat on it. Since April 2019 there has been a uniform “keeping form” label – labels with the numbers 1 to 4 for four different levels, plus the colors red, light blue, orange and green.

The information is intended to help consumers make the right decision at the meat shelf. A step towards more transparency – and an offer that obviously goes down well. According to a Forsa survey, 68 percent of Germans know the type of husbandry labeling. 89 percent find them good or very good. At least 76 percent are convinced that it will lead to more conscious shopping behavior that takes animal welfare into account. As a buyer, can I find out how the animal fared during its lifetime? But what do the labels actually say? As a buyer, do I really find out how the animal fared during its lifetime? What stress has it been exposed to? Did it have illnesses? Did it have to survive an agonizing transport? How it was slaughtered, under what conditions was it processed? More importantly, do I really have a choice between category 1 and 4 meat at the meat counter? So can I consciously choose the better meat, even if I have to spend a little more money and ultimately want it? The answer is sobering. In the counter I find almost no meat of the best possible level 4, even level 3 I only discover on a few packages. An isolated case? Not at all! In four other supermarkets and discounters, I experience the same sad spectacle and ask myself: What use is the alleged option if the range of husbandry types 3 and 4 is so small? According to a Greenpeace dealer survey conducted in 2021, meat from the two lowest forms of husbandry accounts for 89 percent of the meat supply! After all, many companies promise to improve the quality of their offerings. Aldi wants to gradually convert its fresh meat range to husbandry forms 3 and 4 by 2030. Lidl is aiming for at least 33 percent of fresh meat to come from the top two categories by the end of 2026. Netto announces that it will “massively expand” the proportion of levels 3 and 4 in the coming years. Similar things can be heard from other food chains such as Rewe or Edeka. From 1 to 4 – that’s what the husbandry forms really say That sounds good. Because according to the opinion of the consumer advice centers, only the forms of husbandry 3 and 4 stand for a significantly improved animal husbandry. A closer look at each stage shows why: Type of husbandry 1 “Stable husbandry” : Housing type 1 stands for meat from pigs, chicken and rabbits for animal husbandry according to legal minimum standard . In the case of products from turkeys, fattening cattle, dairy cattle and ducks, level 1 indicates the standard industry practice, since there are no special statutory regulations for keeping animals of this type. In addition, the companies must participate in a quality assurance program such as the “QS” test system.

: Housing type 1 stands for meat from pigs, chicken and rabbits for animal husbandry according to . In the case of products from turkeys, fattening cattle, dairy cattle and ducks, level 1 indicates the standard industry practice, since there are no special statutory regulations for keeping animals of this type. In addition, the companies must participate in a quality assurance program such as the “QS” test system. Type of husbandry 2 “Barn Plus” : With the exception of the Peking ducks and the dairy cows, the animals in husbandry type 2 have something more space in the barn (Example pork: plus 10 percent) and additional activity material . The stalls of the ducks must be from this level daylight have and the cows must not be tied.

: With the exception of the Peking ducks and the dairy cows, the animals in husbandry type 2 have something (Example pork: plus 10 percent) and additional . The stalls of the ducks must be from this level have and the cows must not be tied. Housing type 3 “outdoor climate” : Husbandry type 3 means that the animals have no contact with the Außenklima e.g. through a barn side that is open to the outside or in a covered outdoor area of ​​the barn. In addition, the animals – except ducks – still have more space in the barn (Example pork: plus 40 percent). Additionally is Feed without genetic engineering required.

: Husbandry type 3 means that the animals have no contact with the e.g. through a barn side that is open to the outside or in a covered outdoor area of ​​the barn. In addition, the animals – except ducks – still have (Example pork: plus 40 percent). Additionally is required. Management form 4 “Premium”: Husbandry form 4 offers the animals an actual outdoor spout and also the most space in the barn (Example pig: plus 100 percent) – only for the Peking ducks there are the same specifications for the space available in the barn in all 4 types of husbandry. The food is also in this attitude form without genetic technology. In this stage is organic meat classify But conventionally produced meat can also be found here if the animal husbandry meets the requirements described. More transparency, but still a long way from clarification It is a step forward for the consumer if the ways in which the animals are kept are recognizable at first glance. However, consumer advocates criticize the fact that in this way one does not find out whether the animals were actually doing well. “More space and bedding in the barn are no guarantee for more animal welfare,” say the experts. For a long time they have been demanding “a state animal welfare label with criteria well above the legal minimum standard”. After years of unsuccessful discussions and arguments about such a model, things now seem to be moving.

As early as autumn 2022, the federal cabinet paved the way for agricultural minister Cem Özdemir’s (Greens) legislative plans, according to which meat in supermarkets must be labeled with state animal husbandry logos in the future. The plan is to start with fresh pork this year. A system with five categories during fattening is planned: from the legal minimum standard in the barn to organic. Specifically, there should be the following classifications: „Stall“: The attitude during fattening is carried out according to the legal minimum requirements.

The attitude during fattening is carried out according to the „ Barn+Place”: suits the pigs at least 12.5 percent more space compared to the legal minimum standard. The pens must have roughage, which is given in addition to the activity material, and are structured by various elements.

suits the pigs compared to the legal minimum standard. The pens must have roughage, which is given in addition to the activity material, and are structured by various elements. “Fresh air barn”: The outdoor climate in each pen has a significant influence on the barn climate. The pigs have access to at all times different climate areas.

The outdoor climate in each pen has a significant influence on the barn climate. The pigs have access to at all times “Outrun/Pasture”: suits the pigs an outlet all day available or during this period they are kept outdoors without a fixed stable building.

suits the pigs available or during this period they are kept outdoors without a fixed stable building. „Bio“: Animal husbandry corresponds to Requirements of the EU organic regulation. This means the pigs have an even larger area to run around in and even more space in the barn.

The logo should look objective and sober: A white, slightly rounded rectangle in which “animal husbandry” is written in a black border. The housing form should then display a smaller rectangle filled with black – with five small rectangles for the categories. Özdemir: “Real and reliable choice for more animal welfare” Minister Özdemir is convinced of the success of the project, which has the unwieldy name “Animal Husbandry Labeling Act”, convinced: “With the labeling of husbandry there will soon finally be a real and reliable choice for more animal welfare – at the meat counter, on the refrigerated shelf or in online trade. You can see at a glance how an animal whose meat you buy was kept.” He is convinced that the state husbandry logo for meat will significantly improve animal welfare in Germany. Of course, not all industry experts are so optimistic. Many experts believe the law neither improves the living conditions of farm animals nor strengthens consumer protection. The Animal Welfare Association, for example, complained that the criteria were “too weak”, crucial areas such as transport and slaughter remained “untouched”. Farmers’ President Joachim Rukwied complained about “weak points and gaps that not only fail to achieve the intended effect, but even thwart them in some cases”. Piglets castrated without anesthetic could continue to be imported from abroad. Criticism of the planned law: “Weak points and gaps” Meanwhile, Alexander Hinrichs, Managing Director of the “Initiative Tierwohl” warns of possible uncertainties and irritations among consumers. There is a risk that existing labels that consumers know and recognize will be pushed aside. This applies, for example, to the labeling of the “animal welfare initiative”, a joint campaign by agriculture, the meat industry and the food trade. But other labels are also affected, such as “For more animal welfare” (German Animal Welfare Association) or organic seals from associations such as Naturland, Bioland, Demeter and Neuland. It is not yet clear when exactly Özdemir’s law will come into force and what details it will regulate in the end. The draft is currently going through the usual parliamentary procedure. According to a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the final reading in the Bundestag could take place “before the summer break”.

