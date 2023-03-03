CIA, FBI and other US agencies charged with investigating dark events as scientists collect evidence, but do not always arrive at firm conclusions. There is no evidence that American diplomats are victims of enemy attacks, just as there is no certainty about how the pandemic started. Attention, therefore, to the political use of facts.

Covid: who is to blame for the dead in Bergamo by Daniela Minerva

02 March 2023



The Havana Syndrome

At the end of 2016, US diplomats and officials stationed in Cuba began to experience strange symptoms: headache, nausea, cognitive and memory difficulties, accompanied by an annoying ringing in the ears.