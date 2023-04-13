In January 2020, there were many animals in the Huanan market in Wuhan, China, and there was also sars-cov-2, the covid-19 virus. Now a study conducted by researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, published in Nature, confirms the existence of samples with genetic traces of wild animals and the virus. The researchers analyzed nearly a thousand swabs taken, after the market closed, from various surfaces, wild and stray animals, refrigerators, containers and even from a fish tank. The findings suggest that the virus, which came from bats, was passed on to another animal, possibly a raccoon dog, and then passed on to humans. But there is no certain evidence of the animal origin of the virus. Therefore, the hypothesis remains, considered less likely, that the virus may have accidentally leaked from a scientific laboratory in Wuhan. The presence of panda genetic material in the samples raises doubts about the quality of the data used for the study, because the animal, protected in the country, could not be found on the market. ◆