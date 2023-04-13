Home Health At the origins of the virus – International
Health

At the origins of the virus – International

by admin
At the origins of the virus – International

In January 2020, there were many animals in the Huanan market in Wuhan, China, and there was also sars-cov-2, the covid-19 virus. Now a study conducted by researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, published in Nature, confirms the existence of samples with genetic traces of wild animals and the virus. The researchers analyzed nearly a thousand swabs taken, after the market closed, from various surfaces, wild and stray animals, refrigerators, containers and even from a fish tank. The findings suggest that the virus, which came from bats, was passed on to another animal, possibly a raccoon dog, and then passed on to humans. But there is no certain evidence of the animal origin of the virus. Therefore, the hypothesis remains, considered less likely, that the virus may have accidentally leaked from a scientific laboratory in Wuhan. The presence of panda genetic material in the samples raises doubts about the quality of the data used for the study, because the animal, protected in the country, could not be found on the market. ◆

See also  Green pass, dpcm: checks no later than 48 hours in advance. The employer will not be able to keep the QR code

You may also like

Caution, risk of confusion with this poisonous plant!

ChatGpt, the media privacy guarantor: safer rules by...

Pay first, then emergency room? Or what should...

Here is the commission of inquiry into Covid:...

MediaWorld “Gaming Experience” and “Apple Fitness” flyer 13-23...

Hangovers, calories, headaches: Which alcohol myths are true...

Prehabilitation: how training before an operation helps |...

«Outbreaks in Europe linked to arrivals in particular...

A blood sugar predicts the risk of Alzheimer’s

When the joints become stiff – a specialist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy