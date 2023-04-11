It is called Vesuvian Orthotopic Neobladder (VON) and it is a robotic technique for the intracorporeal reconstruction of the bladder, removed for tumoral and non-tumor pathologies, through a section of intestine. It arises from the need to give an increasingly innovative answer to a problem of growing interest: bladder cancer. A tumor which, unfortunately, is constantly increasing in industrialized countries, so much so that it represents 70% of tumors affecting the urinary tract and 3% of the various types of tumors. Today the VON, first proposed by Dr. Del Biondo at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples with a team of doctors and health personnel (the average age is less than 40 years), is a consolidated reality (about 15 operations have been performed) . It is generating enormous interest, especially after being taken up by the most prestigious international scientific journals and being presented at many congresses. «At the Ospedale del Mare – recalls the general director of the ASL Napoli 1 Centro Ciro Verdoliva – Urology has always had a clear vocation for robotic surgery.

For this reason, where the tumor characteristics allow it, we try to make the intracorporeal reconstruction as efficient as possible by simplifying the robotic execution, resulting in a clear advantage on surgical times but, more than anything else, allowing the patient to resume his daily routine. without problems”. The collaboration with Professor Sertac Yazici, head of Robotic Urological Surgery at the Hacettepe University of Ankara, was also strategic, a collaboration that is allowing our technique to cross national borders, generating a lot of interest especially in the Middle East.







