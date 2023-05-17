At the Policlinico di Bari stop for essential tests for fetal diseases and transplants: “Out of money”. The laboratory manager: “Shame”

“We communicate, cause budget exhaustionthe interruption of the molecular diagnostics and virological investigations”. The “suffering and inevitable” decision comes from the complex operating unit of Microbiology and Virology of Polyclinic of Bari. A reference center not only for all of Puglia but also for the rest of Italy. We’re out of money. Stop. And that means interrupting essential exams like those for immunodeficienzefor the fetal diseasesper neurological pathologiesfor i transplants. Just to name a few. A decision that is causing protests, anxiety and chaos within the largest hospital in Puglia and in all the structures that depend on these laboratories.

reactions of “bewilderment and shame” in clinicians of the entire region, as defined by the Head of Virology of the Institute, Calvary Agate, who works in that laboratory every day. “A disastrous extent of a choice made by the treasurer’s offices”, says a Ilfattoquotidiano.it. The anger of the specialists who are now with their arms folded also lies in the difficulty of saying to a pregnant woman or a specialist trying to identify the cause of an illness, “sorry, come back later”. When the “later” is already too late.

“What could it matter and to whom if a future mother does not carry the pregnancy to term for fear, deprived of diagnostic comfortto have sent aviral infection to the fetus? If a patient with encephalitis is not treated with timely targeted therapy because he or she is denied an appropriate diagnosis, if a transplant recipient is not monitored on a regular basis as required by official protocols, which if not respected lead to the exclusion of the departments from the list of accredited ones?”, is the bitter observation of Calvario. “We talk about a “demographic winter”, of fabulous progress in the neurological field, such as Alzheimer’s, of the culture of donation and then we fall into the miserable squalor to deny the infectious disease diagnosis which represents the premise for the success of such progress. Why?”.

The reason is all the more inexplicable if one considers resolution no. 44 of the 2012 which assigns to the Institute of Microbiology and Virology in question the task of carrying out – under ordinary and urgent conditions – all the activities of bacteriology, virology, serology and molecular biology. Activity reaffirmed in a subsequent dated resolution 2017 with which comes the recognition of laboratory hub of regional reference for “exams of I and II level of diagnostic complexity”. And that the activity is intense is shown by the numbers that Calvario – who is also company deputy secretary Anaao Assomed of the Policlinico di Bari – reports in a letter ready to leave for the general management: 2,654 patients treated in 2022, 4,419 as of May 15, 2023. Double the previous year. At least until the day the cars stop.

Specifically, between January and today, 300 solid organ and stem cell transplant recipients have been assisted, subjected to weekly monitoring, 300 pregnant patients admitted to the Policlinico and other hospitals, 250 neurological patients from all over Puglia, 200 patients with suspected infection in pregnancy. “Once again the institutions or the offices supervisors are extremely distant from the healthcare reality. It can no longer be done healthcare with accounts in hand. This is not the way to rationalize spending, remembering only in cases like these that money is wasted in an illogical and unbridled way, such as extravagant and unrealistic projects with bankruptcy results”.

The reference, not at all veiled, is the hastily built maxi emergency hospital in pandemic but ended up being dismantled at the end of the emergency. But also to the situation in which the conti of the Apulian health system, subjected to checks by the ministeri competent due to a debt which only in 2022 fluctuates around 150 million euros and, for 2023, without Covid reimbursement from the Government, it will be close to 400 million. But according to the councilor for health of the Puglia Region, Rocco Palesethis is not the way to save and this is not the point of resolutions approved to rationalize costs.

“I will take any initiative – reports to Ilfattoquotidiano.it – because if that were the case, if they’ve really stopped the business, it’s necessary reset all in the shortest possible time. This is not the cost containment what must be done. It is exactly the opposite”. The point, however, is that in such a delicate field, while restoring the machines today, between the order of reagents and some equipment necessary, the arrival of the products, i withdrawals they exams, it will take at least ten days to get back to normal. Ten days which, for some pathologies, risk being already too many.

Update: in the evening the Polyclinic approved the allocation of a small amount of extra budget. The necessary to stall for a few days waiting to complete the checks on the ceiling overrun by the Institute. “There will be no interruption of services – ensure from the general management of the hospital – the strategic management has intervened to ensure continuity of service by increasing the budget available for the purchase of reagents which ran out prematurely due to the significant increase in the number of tests performed. For the supplies necessary for the tests, the asset management area of ​​the hospital already made an expression of interest for a tender a few months ago, however providing for the extension of the existing supplies until the new award”.