At the Rome Internationals the poison is in the queue, even the imperturbable Rybakina gets angry

The two women’s semi-finals of the Internazionali d’Italia in Rome had a fiery finale. Kudermetova and Kalinina did not shake hands. Rybakina scolded the referee after the match with Ostapenko.

Elena Rybakina e Anhelina Kalinina will play the women’s final of the Internazionali d’Italia on Saturday 20 May. A largely unexpected ending. Rybakina, champion at Wimbledon in 2022, is a top player but she had never shone on clay. Kalinina is playing the tournament of life. The two winners experienced, for different reasons, a fiery endgame. Because after winning the semifinal with Kudermetova the Ukrainian didn’t want to shake hands with the Russian. While in the second semifinal there was a very cold handshake between the protagonists, with Rybakina asking the chair umpire to say something to Ostapenko.

The poison in the tail. The first women’s semi-final was not spectacular, not even the general public was in the stands. The Ukrainian Kalinina prevailed with the score of 7-5 5-7 6-2 the Russian Veronika Kudermetova. After taking advantage of the matchpoint Kalinina approaches the net but then shoots straight and greets only the chair umpire. No handshake with Kudermetova. On the central court of the Foro Italico, the Ukrainian tennis player explained: “No handshakes because she’s Russian, nothing personal but Russia is the country that attacked Ukraine. This is sport, I understand, but it’s also politics.”

Kalinina also explained her family drama after the match: “She is a great player, but Russia invaded Ukraine and it also destroyed my grandmother’s house. Now they all live in Kiev. It was difficult for them to leave after 65 years.”

Then Rybakina and Ostapenko took the field, who probably hoped for the coup but was bitterly beaten 6-2 6-4. There were moments of tension in the match and something happened at the moment of the handshake. The images frame the two tennis players who shake hands, but it is only form and no substance.

A quick hello. Ostapenko quickens her pace and goes towards her bench. Rybakina does the same thing (to the opposite side), but then goes back and almost scolds the referee, to whom she seems to be saying something, perhaps asking for a penalty or a lecture for the opponent, which in truth won’t be there. And this is just the prologue of the men’s semifinals, which are expected to be very hot.