The first case tested positive for monkeypox, Covid and HIV at the same time is Italian. The 36-year-old man – as reported by beraking latest news Salute – developed fever, sore throat and headache, fatigue and inflammation of the groin area after 9 days of returning from a trip to Spain, where he said having had unprotected sex with men.

To describe the case, the first reported in the literature, are the researchers of the University and Polyclinic Rodolico – San Marco of Catania, together with colleagues from the Polyclinic Giaccone of Palermo, in an article in the “Journal of Infection”. Three days after the symptoms, the man tested positive for Covid, which he had already contracted in January a few weeks after the vaccine.

It doesn’t take long for a skin rash to appear on the left arm and then quickly spread to the rest of the body. At this point he goes to the emergency room of the Catania hospital. Here the tests confirm Covid, but also reveal the positivity to monkeypox and HIV, recently contracted given the negative result of the same test less than a year ago. The patient, who – according to Sicilian doctors – suffers from bipolar disorder and regularly takes drugs for it, was discharged from the hospital after almost a week and recovered from Covid-19 and from monkeypox. He has only a small scar left.

“Our case points out that sexual intercourse may be the predominant mode of transmission” for monkeypox, the researchers write, noting that “monkeypox oropharyngeal swab was still positive after 20 days. This suggests that these people may be still contagious for several days after clinical remission. Physicians should encourage the adoption of appropriate precautions. “

The case dates back to early July. “Since this is the only reported case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, Sars-CoV-2 and HIV, there is still insufficient evidence to support that this combination can aggravate the patient’s condition. ‘current Covid-19 pandemic and the daily increase in monkeypox cases, health systems need to be aware of this possibility, “the authors conclude.