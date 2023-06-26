At the Sapienza University of Rome blood donation marathon from 26 June to 5 July

As part of the project promoted with the Coordination of the universities of Lazio and the Ministry of Healthin collaboration with the National Blood Center of the Higher Institute of Health e the Automobile Club of Italy, dto Monday 26 June to Wednesday 5 JulySapienza University of Rome promotes a blood collection in which students and staff of the 11 Faculties and all the structures of the University are invited to participate, who will compete in a solidarity marathon.

It will be possible to contribute at the bloodmobile located in Campus – coordinated by the volunteers of the Ad Spem blood donor association – and at the transfusion centers located in the university polyclinics Umberto I e Sant’Andrea. Donations can take place in the morning; exceptionally, on Wednesday 5 July, it will be possible to donate at the Umberto I blood donation center also in the afternoon.

Music makes good blood

The Faculties that will have donated the most they will be rewarded by the Rector Wednesday 5th July during a musical event open to the public aimed at spreading the culture of donation and promoting the prevention of road accidents among the youngest, which will also host the contest “Music makes good blood”, in which they will take part lead singers and college bands in a live challengefrom 18.00 to 22.30.

Along the main avenue of the university city, they will also be present information stands dedicated to organizations, institutions and partner associations of the national campaign of the Ministry of Health “Donate life, donate blood” and to participating student associations.

