At the sea you have to pay attention to the “hydrocution”: a ruthless killer for bathers

There is a silent enemy on Italian beaches which can also cause the death of bathers, it is hydrocution.

For many, summer is the most beautiful season of the year because you finally have the opportunity to relax and disconnect from the daily grind. It has been scientifically proven that spending your days by the sea brings an immediate sense of psychophysical well-being. breathe themarine air, observe the colors of nature, immerse your feet in the water and walk on sand, stimulates the production of beneficial substances, leading to an immediate feeling of tranquility and inner peace.

Numerous studies have confirmed that the sea can be a treatment palliative for some physical pathologies, such as dermatitis, water retention or cellulite for example. But it also has a healing effect for mental illnesses such as the depression, anxiety or trouble sleeping. The warm season, however, also brings with it some danger. Such as, for example, the possibility of getting burned if the due precautions are not used. Or to come in contact with some pathogen in water, where this is not swimmer-proof.

In fact, there is a silent enemy for lovers of the sea which claims many victims in the world every year. It deals with of the hydrocution: that’s what it is.

Hydrocution, what it is and why it can cause death

Technically hydrocution is one rapid immersion syncope, which can also cause the death by cardiorespiratory arrest or drowning. It is a very short mechanism that can lead to loss of consciousness e consequent drowning where, who is affected, is not immediately rescued.

What is hydrocution and who is most exposed to it (tantasalute.it)

Therefore it represents a sudden illness that affects those who swim both in sea water, lakes or rivers. The cause is in most cases due to a mechanical reaction of the organism, which occurs when the body is too hot and the water is too cold.

So professionals recommend diving into the water only after end of digestion and, beyond this recommendation, doctors believe that it is always advisable to enter the water slowly, gradually wetting the different areas of the body, instead of diving suddenly.

Grandmother’s old advice is therefore very useful even today, how many times as a child did you categorically tell you not to swim immediately after meals or not to jump into the water quickly after spending a lot of time in the sun? It is therefore not a question attached only to clichés, there is some truth in the old and wise words of the elderly.

