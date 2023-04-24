At the table with sardines: rich in iron, omega-3 and more, for heart health

Introduction

Seafood forms an important part of the Mediterranean diet, and recent research indicates that consuming seafood prevents the onset or progression of cardiovascular disease, leading to coronary heart disease and mortality. Prospective studies on large cohorts have reported that even a modest consumption of one portion of fish per week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 15%. Substantial inclusion of fish and seafood in the diet has been linked to a significantly lower risk of coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and mortality due to CVD. The beneficial effects of fatty fish consumption on cardiovascular health are attributed to their high levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Omega-3 fatty acids are associated with properties such as triglyceride reduction, antithrombotic effects, endothelial function, and reduction of inflammation and oxidative stress. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are important in the prevention and management of cardiometabolic diseases related to mild chronic inflammation, such as type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides, fatty liver disease and hypertension. The effectiveness of omega-3 supplements in reducing the risk of cardiovascular events is still being researched. Sardines are an inexpensive source of omega-3s and can reduce the need for their supplementation.

Micronutrients in sardines

Sardines are a rich source of calcium and contain higher amounts than other fish. About 100 g of sardines provide 38% of the recommended dietary intake of calcium. Sardines contain potassium, zinc and magnesium, which have been observed to lower blood pressure. They also contain niacin and zinc, which can help improve lipid and lipoprotein levels. Finally, sardines are a good source of omega-3s and positively affected blood pressure and lipid profile. Sardines are a good source of iron, with higher levels than other commonly eaten fish, in levels similar to meat. Sardine consumption may also help people meet the RDA for iron, which is eight mg/day across all age groups. This is especially beneficial for people who don’t eat meat.

Functional amino acids in sardines

Sardines contain amino acids such as arginine and taurine, which are important for cardiac metabolism. These amino acids are structural biomolecules and modulators of vascular function and antioxidant systems. Arginine is an essential amino acid that maintains stable blood pressure and overall vascular health. It serves as a substrate in the synthesis of endothelium-derived nitric oxide, which helps reduce systemic blood pressure. Despite limited clinical evidence on the link between arginine consumption and cardiovascular outcomes, sardine intake may facilitate overall arginine consumption.

Taurine, a cellular protective metabolite, plays various biochemical roles. Its antioxidant activity has been found to positively affect the cardiovascular system, resulting in clinical benefits such as normalization of blood pressure and improvement of lipid and glycemic indices. The taurine content in sardines, 147 mg per 100 g, is comparable to that of tuna, beef, pork and turkey. Interventions involving a diet rich in sardines revealed higher taurine intake than control groups.

A comparison of sardines and omega-3 supplements

Patient compliance can be a challenge when it comes to consuming omega-3s, although sardines and other fatty fish are valuable sources of omega-3s. However, fish oil supplementation may not be the universal solution for all of these cases. Studies have shown that supplementing fish oil with omega-3s may not always effectively reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular events or be helpful in preventing cardiovascular events and mortality, including coronary heart disease, stroke, and arrhythmias. Fish oil supplements should contain a more purified form of fatty acids and be free of toxic contaminants. However, some oxidation of omega-3s in fish is expected due to exposure to high temperatures during cooking and preparation.

Fried and baked oily fish can increase levels of bioactive oxidized n-3 PUFA products, especially DHA-generated F-4t-neuroprotectins. Oily fish that has been cooked produces oxidation products of cholesterol, including cholestanetriol and 7-ketocholesterol. Importantly, cholestanetriol is the most cytotoxic oxidation product of cholesterol. Cooked oily fish has a higher amount of omega-6s than raw fish, increasing the n-6/n-3 ratios. The impact of the gastrointestinal system on omega-3 oxidation is a significant concern for sardines and fish oil supplements, which may limit their bioavailability. Studies have found beneficial effects of consuming omega-3s from fish despite the observed oxidation. Therefore, the positive impact of fish consumption on the general population cannot be overlooked.

Conclusion

The results of the study showed that sardines have significant potential as a functional food and can help in the management of metabolically based pro-inflammatory heart disease. Furthermore, sardines are rich in omega-3s and other beneficial components, such as calcium, magnesium, iron, taurine and arginine, known for their cardioprotective effects. Clinical caution is required when making nutrient recommendations, as therapeutic dosages may differ from the amounts of nutrients found in foods due to the complex physiological interactions between micronutrients, fatty acids, and specific amino acids. However, randomized clinical trials are needed to expand the evidence on the benefits of eating sardines and decipher whether eating sardines might be more beneficial than taking supplements.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

