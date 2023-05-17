At the table you don’t age, but only if you eat less – Nutrition

Eat little, reducing the calories introduced with the diet by 20-40% in a limited time window. This, according to the experts of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), is the true elixir of life.

“At the table you don’t age”, as a popular saying goes, it is only true if you eat less: “in fact, limiting your food intake puts your cells in ‘protection’ mode and this – they observe – allows them to resist better against external attacks; at the same time the cells ‘on a diet’ satisfy their own needs through a sort of self-cannibalism (autophagy) of the aged and not very functional components. In practice, therefore, the caloric restriction activates a sort of ‘internal cleansing’ ( such as the one periodically done on the computer’s hard drive) which, in addition to removing deteriorated and potentially dangerous components, also stimulates cell regeneration”.

The calorie restrictionexplains Professor Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi, “it can be implemented according to different approaches, to be adapted to the needs of the individual and his possibilities”.

For none of these approaches, Sesti underlines, “there is scientific proof that definitively documents their effectiveness in extending healthy life, because the results of ongoing studies will only be observed in a few decades”.

The proposed methods are the selective restriction of ‘ultra refined’ foods (white flour, sugar, etc.), associated with an increased risk of developing chronic degenerative diseases and early cognitive decline. Then there is the intermittent fasting, currently all the rage for weight loss. From the point of view of anti-aging calorie restriction, an effective approach could be to alternate days of almost fasting with days in which we eat in normal quantities.

The fasting-mimicking diet instead it consists in carrying out every 3-4 months, 5-day cycles of a low-calorie diet, formulated in such a way as to reproduce the metabolic effects of fasting. This would facilitate adherence to the dietary prescription. Finally, among the emerging proposals there is the time-restricted eating, which suggests restricting the time window in which food can be fed to less than 12 hours, better if 8-10 hours, synchronizing it with sunlight (a sort of ‘from sunrise to sunset’). At least 5 days a week. “However, it should be stressed – warns Professor Sesti – that changing one’s diet and one’s body weight can also have opposite effects and negatively influence one’s biological age. This is the reason why these approaches must always be adopted on the advice of the doctor and by him monitored to have a global view of the risks and benefits”.