The “session” on the theme “Drug industry and guidelines therapeutic“. In the presentation of the event, the Academy explains:

” The pharmaceutical industry is an extraordinary driver of innovation. Nevertheless, it has a legitimate interest in promoting the sale of its products at the most profitable cost.

They medical-scientific informants often integrate and sometimes they dominate the information provided by universities, scientific societies, professional associations and health institutions. Pharmaceutical industries understandably promote information aimed above all at emphasizing the positive effects of their products, but sometimes, indirectly, they condition guidelines and therapeutic recommendations, in some cases obscuring a balanced cost-effectiveness ratio with some unwitting support from scientific societies. .

During the session of the Academy of Medicine on 11 October, organized by Prof. Dario Roccatello, the potentially misleading impact of the drug industry in some current medical fields was discussed: antiviral therapies for some HCV-associated disorders, some types of heart failure and the treatment of some immune-mediated disorders and rare diseases“.

In the presentation of the event the preponderant role of pharmaceutical marketing was depicted with a slide (which we report), also in research.

The speakers pointed out that research is essentially in the hands of the pharmaceutical industry and not

necessarily it is a negative fact, indeed in most cases it is good otherwise the research would be drastically reduced.

But the drift on cost-effectiveness is just around the corner. During the meeting, some examples were made of how the pharmaceutical industry can influence research whose goal is undoubtedly an economic return.

The example is also given of biosimilars which are received with distrust by medical circles.

It was also emphasized that the researcher who materially conducts the research does not have access to the data that he himself produces nor can he develop his own independent processing.

At the end of the research, approval, registration and marketing of the drug, the role and function of the drug’s scientific informant comes into play. In the presentation of the speech by Dr. Francesca Boni, President of AIISF, federated association Fedaiisf, the moderator noted that the information produced by scientific informants is “strengthened” by legislation.

In her talk, Boni began by describing how informants are viewed by patients and most doctors. Patients usually welcome the ISF with exclamations such as: “the traveler, the clerk has arrived” or similar, meaning as such a nuisance who makes the doctor waste time (even if the ISF has an appointment and a space reserved for it ). For the doctor, beyond the friendly relationship that can be established, he is seen as the armed wing of the pharmaceutical industry. Well, says Boni, this is not the case in either case.

The scientific information, and consequently the informant, explains Boni, already had a regulation at the time of the establishment of the National Health Service with the Law of 23 December 1978, n. 833. Today the ISF profession is regulated by the 2006 law and by regional regulations.

First of all, the ISF must have a scientific degree among those indicated by law, and must not be part of marketing, but of a specific scientific service. His task is to explain to doctors the drugs that the company produces from a “technical / scientific”, pharmacological point of view: the active principle, the mechanism of action, the pharmacokinetics, the dosage, the price, etc. the doctor to choose, with full knowledge of the facts, the drug that he deems most appropriate for his patient. The informant for his work can only use official works, approved by AIFA (the regulatory body). Furthermore, he is absolutely forbidden to talk about unapproved indications (off label) which would be a crime. Last but not least, the ISF is in charge of pharmacovigilance, that is to collect information on adverse events that doctors report and which in turn must transmit to the pharmacovigilance service of the company which will then be transmitted to AIFA.

At the end of the meeting, the Federal President Fedaiisf, Antonio Mazzarella, intervened remotely, noting that the distrust on biosimilars could also derive from the absence of scientific informants in that sector, as well as on generics who only focus on the price factor.

For the sake of completeness in the discussion, it would have been useful to hear from the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory bodies (AIFA, EMA).

Finally, we want to thank the Academy for having allowed without preconceptions to insert ourselves in the topics in a discussion of relevant interest, allowing a space for one of our representatives like Francesca Boni.