Tomorrow, Thursday 1 September, from 9 am, at the “Giacomo Ulivi” high school in Parma, the President of the Province Andrea Massari and the Provincial Delegate for School Building Aldo Spina will participate, with the Headmaster Giovanni Brunazzi, in the opening ceremony of the year school for the four-year section, and will officially hand over the refurbished gymnasium to the school.

“This school year, after the two years of the pandemic, starts with a great sign of confidence and new optimism – declares the provincial Delegate for School Building Aldo Spina – We are returning an important space, completely renovated, a concrete result to the school building. of the commitment of the Province, careful to put students and teachers in the best possible conditions, compatibly with the resources available. “

“This intervention is aimed at first of all guaranteeing the safety of children and teachers, but we have also paid great attention to protecting the architectural and memory value of the building, a theme on which the school itself has been very sensitive in recent years.” says the President of the Province Andrea Massari

WORKS AT THE GYM OF LICEO ULIVI This is a seismic improvement intervention, for a total investment of 800 thousand euros financed by the Ministry of Education through the MUTUIBEI. The intervention involved: the widespread consolidation of the walls, with the removal of the plaster and subsequent construction from scratch, the complete refurbishment of the roofing of the gym with the placement of a new false ceiling, the complete refurbishment of the covering connecting the corridor between the gym and changing rooms , the consolidation of the cornice and the perimeter curb, to maintain the connotations of the original system on the fronts of the gymnasium.

The works had been awarded in March 2021, to the company RTI PEVIT srl of Baselga Di Pine ‘(TN) and to GI.MI. COOPERATIVE COMPANY OF PRODUCTION AND LABOR arl of Naples. Designer and construction manager, Eng. Claudio Ferrari, Safety Coordinator, geom. Simone Rossi, Head of the Procedure: ing. Paola Cassinelli The works were delivered on April 22, 2021, but immediately suspended so as not to disturb the lessons, since the windows had to remain open for COVID, and were resumed at the end of the school year. The construction site then continued longer than expected due to problems in finding the material. The works ended on May 25, 2022

OTHER WORKS: REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS PRESENT IN THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE The Province participated in the 2014-2020 FCS Regional Call “Plan for Asbestos Remediation in Schools”, obtaining 71 thousand euros for the removal of the vinyl tiles from the floor of the Staff Office of the Liceo Ulivi. The works were carried out in July, to cause as little discomfort as possible to the teaching and administrative activities. In addition to the removal and disposal of the existing flooring, the Province financed, with its own resources (not included in the regional funding), the new flooring and the painting of the room.