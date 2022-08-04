RAIN OF SACK – Un defibrillator to be worn under clothingcapable of being activated in the event of sudden heart problems, which considerably reduces hospitalization times but without exposing the patient to the risk of further illness while waiting for the definitive defibrillator implant.

The innovative instrument, renamed heart-saving jacket, has landed at the Immaculate Conception hospital in Piove di Sacco of Ulss 6 Euganea where a 53-year-old man is currently using it.

The painting

«For the Saccisica area it is an absolute novelty – explains the doctor Domenico Marchese, director of the complex operating unit of cardiology – this sophisticated garment avoids a long stay in hospitals, which unfortunately are still struggling with Covid ». “To wear it is a 53 year old suffering from ischemic heart disease – adds Dr. Eleonora Secco – who, despite the intervention of angioplasty, had malignant ventricular arrhythmias during hospitalization”.

«In situations like this – says the doctor Livio Malesanihead of the Simple Operating Unit of Hemodynamics – the patient would have had to wait at least 40 days before being put in safety with a definitive defibrillator, but at the same time it was essential to find a way to protect him from the risk of sudden death ».

The device

The doctors therefore opted for the wearable defibrillator “LifeVest”, which is worn like a tank top rather than implanted in the chest. «This technology – specifies the doctor Leonardo Marinaccio, clinical arrhythmologist and interventionist – allows you to immediately secure the patient and have the time to assess the risk of long-term arrhythmia before proceeding with the possible implantation of a definitive defibrillator. If the risk is reversible, in fact, unnecessary surgery is avoided ».

Wearable defibrillators not only do not involve any invasive surgery, but are also easy to remove when the arrhythmic risk is gone. How do they work? An electrode belt is mounted on a bodice that is worn under clothing and is capable of recognizing potentially dangerous arrhythmias. If necessary, it delivers a defibrillation shock to restore normal heart rhythm. The remotely controlled system allows doctors to monitor the patient remotely.

In the event of an emergency, the device then launches a series of voice, sound and vibration alarms that allow the patient to understand what is happening: if a dangerous arrhythmia is in progress and the patient loses consciousness, “LifeVest” is able to deliver a shock defibrillation automatically without the intervention of bystanders. “Thanks to this sophisticated life-saving tool, the patient has returned home to his loved ones to lead a normal life, in complete safety,” says Ulss.