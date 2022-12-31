New step towards the second Faculty of Medicine in Calabria. In fact, the Decree with which the Calabrian health commissioner, Roberto Occhiuto“takes note of the memorandum of understanding” signed by the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza and the University of Calabria “for collaboration in the health sector”.

The protocol can be consulted and downloaded at the end of this article. The commissioner’s decree, adopted yesterday by Occhiuto and signed as per practice also by the sub commissioner Ernesto Espositohas already been sent to the accompanying ministries, Health and Economy and Finance.

The DCA starts from the forecasts of the Calabrian health recovery plan, of the decree 150/2020 (the Calabria Decree), of the legislative decree 502 of 1992 which provides for the stipulation of specific memoranda of understanding with the universities to regulate the contribution to the activities of the national health service of the faculties of medicine and surgery, the specialist training of graduate health service personnel and university diplomas for the training of non-medical area health personnel and finally the regional law of 19 March 2004, number 11, on the reorganization of the service regional health system which provides in article 17 that the Region enter into specific memoranda of understanding with the University to regulate relations between the Ssr and the University.

Finally, the DCA 197 takes note of the favorable opinion expressed on the contents of the protocol by the “Coruc”, the regional coordination committee that brings together the rectors of the Calabrian universities, in its last meeting on 22 December. It cannot be excluded that the new act of the Region’s leaders will fuel the tensions that have already emerged in Catanzaro in recent days, where (almost) everyone considers the establishment of a second medical faculty in Calabria “a sensational strategic mistake”.

The text of the protocol

