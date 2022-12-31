Home Health At the Unical of Cosenza the second Faculty of Medicine of Calabria: the protocol signed
Health

At the Unical of Cosenza the second Faculty of Medicine of Calabria: the protocol signed

by admin
At the Unical of Cosenza the second Faculty of Medicine of Calabria: the protocol signed

New step towards the second Faculty of Medicine in Calabria. In fact, the Decree with which the Calabrian health commissioner, Roberto Occhiuto“takes note of the memorandum of understanding” signed by the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza and the University of Calabria “for collaboration in the health sector”.

The protocol can be consulted and downloaded at the end of this article. The commissioner’s decree, adopted yesterday by Occhiuto and signed as per practice also by the sub commissioner Ernesto Espositohas already been sent to the accompanying ministries, Health and Economy and Finance.

The DCA starts from the forecasts of the Calabrian health recovery plan, of the decree 150/2020 (the Calabria Decree), of the legislative decree 502 of 1992 which provides for the stipulation of specific memoranda of understanding with the universities to regulate the contribution to the activities of the national health service of the faculties of medicine and surgery, the specialist training of graduate health service personnel and university diplomas for the training of non-medical area health personnel and finally the regional law of 19 March 2004, number 11, on the reorganization of the service regional health system which provides in article 17 that the Region enter into specific memoranda of understanding with the University to regulate relations between the Ssr and the University.

Finally, the DCA 197 takes note of the favorable opinion expressed on the contents of the protocol by the “Coruc”, the regional coordination committee that brings together the rectors of the Calabrian universities, in its last meeting on 22 December. It cannot be excluded that the new act of the Region’s leaders will fuel the tensions that have already emerged in Catanzaro in recent days, where (almost) everyone considers the establishment of a second medical faculty in Calabria “a sensational strategic mistake”.

See also  Delta dominant variant. Iss monitoring

The text of the protocol

© breaking latest news

You may also like

FIMMG Bari – Extension to the end of...

What to eat on New Year’s Eve, the...

Zampone, lentils, grapes: what meaning do New Year’s...

Top Medicine – 12/31/2022 – giornalepartiteiva.it

New Year’s Eve dinner: 7 healthy foods that...

two-and-a-half-year-old girl died. Cause of death mystery

Benedict XVI, serious but stable health conditions: “He...

Covid, the situation in Italy today: infections, obligations...

Ausl and inter-company operating units: nine new directors...

Do not eat pasta with frozen broccoli for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy