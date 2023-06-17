at the wedding also John Elkann and Giorgio Chiellini

Alena Seredova and Alessandro Nasi said yes. After nine years together and a baby girl, little Vivienne Charlotte, the couple decided to make the grande step. In the splendid setting of Notoin SicilyAlena and Alessandro joined with here civil. The union was celebrated by the Mayor Conrad Figure who on their social channels has posted a Photo with the spouses with annex dedicates: “To Alessandro and Alena with the wish that the city of Noto can always warm their hearts.” The newly weds arrived aboard a Fiat 500 beach chair from the 60s color Tiffany and have paraded for the city, photographed from the more curious: Alena wearing an elegant dress bianco embroidered with puff sleeves, while the groom opted for a suit double-breasted blue.

John Elkann and Chiellini among the wedding guests

Among guests at the ceremony and at the party there is also a bit of Juventus. The groom, Alexander Nasiindeed it is cousin in John Elkann and the wife of the CEO of Exor, Lavinia Borromeoand the witness Of Alena Seredova. Not only the Elkann family, Giorgio is also at the wedding Chiellini and his wife Carolina Bonistalli e Laurathe partner of the former black and white Ogbonna.