“It is a phase change and it will be a phase of strong acceleration. I remain at the helm as CEO. In 12 years I have raised fewer capital than others, but I have always focused on talent. And now the Americans are betting on us. “

Max Ciociola created Musixmatchthe biggest music lyrics database worldwide (8 million, available in 80 languages). It has a network of over a million artists. Today announces the entry of one of the most important Private Equity, the largest in Silicon Valley. Is called Tpg, is among the leading investment management companies in alternative assets. It manages 120 billion dollars and has already invested in Spotify, Airbnb, Uber.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

“I could not have wished for anything better, we are entering phase two, of strong acceleration” explains Ciociola 43 years old, from Puglia, pioneer, serial entrepreneur, in 2010 he founded Musixmatch starting from a Google search (“I noticed that the most searched word, after Facebook and YouTube, was’lyrics‘”) Today the company is considered one of the 100 new European promises, the next unicorn according to Viva Tech.

Italian company, 120 employees, 100% American turnover.

“It took me years to tell foreigners where Bologna was. I told them” it’s that city, where Ducati is, Lamborghini “. Today Musixmatch has become an attractive company just like Ducati or Ferrari”.

At the age of 20 Ciociola founded his first company: Wireless Solution, then sold to Paolo Barberis’ Dada, one of the first to believe in Musixmatch.



Today’s big announcement. Tpg joins Musixmatch: what exactly does it mean?

“Tpg becomes the new majority shareholder of Musixmatch. All the current shareholders remain, to continue to focus and invest in the future. The management is confirmed. And I remain at the helm as CEO. I am very excited for this new phase with Tpg”

How did you get to them?

“For some time we had been contacted by various American funds. So at the end of 2021 we started a formal process, assisted as financial advisor by Citi. There was great competition. The funds concerned were all American. The choice fell on Tpg for the their experience in the world of media and entertainment. They have already invested in Spotify, Caa (Creative Artists Agency), Calm, Airbnb, Uber, Fandom … And because with their two partners, Jacqui Hawwa and David Trujillo, they have been immediately an excellent feeling and sharing a vision of the future “

What will change?

“It is a phase change: we are entering phase 2 and it will be a strong acceleration. We will make acquisitions. We want to hire engineers, increase the staff and enter new markets. We will not stop at music but we will enter the world of podcasts, audio and video … “.

Can phase 3 mean an IPO and listing?

“It is not excluded, but not in Italy. At the moment it is not the main goal. The goal is to grow: to consolidate leadership and financial results”.

His first startup was in 1998. Musixmatch was born in 2010. He always talks about talent. What is talent for her?

“Talent is 1.3 kg of brain. Unlike many, I have never complained about governments, inefficiencies, ministries and capital. That is, everything that many focus on. I focus on talent. Italian and international”.

How do you find it?

“I am a head hunter. I look for him everywhere. I spend whole days in universities, attend lecturers, students, attend graduation parties. Not only that. We have a crazy talent acquisition team: we receive 4,000 applications a year. University of Bologna is where we draw the most. Then there is a curious thing … “

Which?

“Most of the Italian engineers do not know that Musixmatch is Italian. We speak English, the team is international. .It has never existed, we have always been .com. This has allowed us to position ourselves as an attractive reality. to anyone looking for an international experience from here or remotely “.

By the way, you call yourself a hybrid company …

“Yup. Remote with an office. Musixmatch has become as attractive as Ducati or Ferrari. Made in Italy but enjoyed everywhere. Here there are people with experiences in Google, Farfetch, Youtube, Airbnb, Uber, Universal Music … Our corporate welfare is linked to sports, outdoors, the team spends 3 days in the Dolomites every year. There we look at the beauties of nature but we also talk about climate change. There are companies that organize parties for their employees. We take them to the Sellaronda, even by bike … “.

How do you see Italy and the startup world in 10 years?

“Within 10 years, the GDP of our country will be heavily impacted by companies born starting from 2020. This means that there will be a strong acceleration of investments also in Italy. And it can already be seen, in all sectors. Now the point is that those who govern us will never understand this world because they do not have the skills. But innovation can start from the bottom and not necessarily from governments. We will all have to set ourselves a goal … “

Which?

“Having 10 large companies projected on international markets such as Musixmatch and more and more examples. But we are on the right track …”.

Who is trying what would he say?

“Isolate yourself with your team. It takes focus, sacrifice and the choice to focus on global markets. I see too many founders more careful to tell that they are among the 30 under 30s of Forbes than to create the team or their own idea. events, nothing happens there. National and international. And also prepare yourself for the impact on your personal life. You need a good balance. Play sports to have the right energy on your project “.

Who has believed in Musixmatch from the beginning what does it say today?

“A great sportsman said: It’s not about me and you. It’s about us. Paolo Barberis, the Micheli family, Andrea di Camillo from P101, Paolo Gesess from United Venture, an incredible team that has supported me and Musixmatch up to here and also for the future. And I feel infinitely grateful “