A survey commissioned by the Found association found at what age we begin to feel the first signs of advancing age.

There comes a time for everyone when you begin to feel the signs ofadvancing agethe perception that you no longer have i fateful 20 years and that therefore one is inevitably getting older. A new survey conducted by the US company OnePoll commissioned by Foundan association aimed at promoting the psycho-physical wellbeing in relation to weight controldetermined that one begins to perceive theaging starting from 42 years of age. On the other hand, the maximum of health and well-being, that is the phase of life in which one feels full of energy and strength, is perceived about a decade earlier, at 34 years.

It should be borne in mind that the survey was conducted in United States, where life expectancy, eating patterns, health care and the average health of the population differ significantly from other countries. Just think of ours Italia o al Japanwhere longevity is undoubtedly greater, also thanks to a healthier diet on average (such as the Mediterranean one) and less rich in meat. Nevertheless, the data of the American survey can be an indicative point of reference for those who are approaching the middle age.

The survey, the results of which were shared in preview by the New York Post, was conducted involving two thousand US citizens, with samples representing various generations: the Baby boomers o Boomers, i.e. those born between 1946 and 1964; there Generation X, that is, those born between 1965 and 1980; there Generation Y known as “Millennials“(Those born between 1981 and 1996); and the Generation Z o “Centennials“, Ie those born between 1997 and 2012. As indicated, the survey found that most people begin to perceive aging from the age of 42, although the 15 percent of the sample said they felt these signs already before the age of 35. The main indicators of advancing age reported by the interviewees were i articolar pains (39 percent), the appearance of chronic conditions such ashypertension or of diabetes (37 percent), the slower metabolism (35 percent) andweight gain (30 percent).

See also Europeans: WHO official, devastating live infection - Medicine This Covid symptom can deceive you (and not make you understand that you have contracted the infection)

About half of Generation X volunteers said they didn’t know they couldn’t continue following the same diet oh you fitness when he was young, while others have begun to feel the need for these changes around 39 years old. However, over 60 percent postponed these lifestyle changes for 3 to 6 years, while 29 percent did so by a couple of years. A fifth of the interviewees, however, deny perceiving the signs of aging and still feel like a young shoot, in full strength. 36 percent of the total said they changed their intake of vitamins e supplements, as well as 40 percent of Baby Boomers and 34 percent of Generation X said they were changing their eating habits. Even 30 percent of Generation Z are doing it, even though they are very young people (choices related to environmental protection could influence). According to the survey, Millennials are the generation that could feel the signs of aging earlier than the others, despite the greater propensity to meditation and higher awareness. About 3 out of 10 of the total are worried about aging, while 1 out of 4 is aware of the inevitability of the process. Curiously, many are ashamed to talk to their doctor about the changes they have noticed over the years.

“While aging is inevitable, making healthy lifestyle changes is a preventative care measure that can help reduce age-related problems such as weight gain and chronic conditions,” he told The New York Post. Dr. Rekha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Found. “In the last 100 years – added the expert – we have almost doubled our life expectancy, so it is essential to be proactive in extending our health and our longevity”. Dr. Kumar also stressed that it is essential to improve general lifestyle habits, such as resting for the number of hours recommended for your age group, exercising and taking care of your mental health.