Atalanta-Juve direct 0-1: LIVE unlock Iling!

Atalanta-Juve direct 0-1: LIVE unlock Iling!

The editorial staff Sunday 7 May 2023, 11:37

BERGAMO – Atalanta to continue the run-up to the Champions League, Juventus to return to second place. The big match between Gasperini’s Nerazzurri and Allegri’s Bianconeri is the lunch match of the 34th day of the championship.

14:02

75′ – Koopmeiners tries, Szczesny replies

Atalanta scheme from a free kick, strong shot by Buyers ma Szczesny he replies and kicks the ball away.

13:56

67′ – Pogba tries

Volley shot by the new entrant who, however, does not create problems for Sportiello.

13:54

65′ – Bad luck Boga, immediately out

Just logged in fifteen minutes ago, have he was immediately forced to make the substitution after a very hard entry by Rabiot: he entered Soppy.

13:53

65′ – First changes for Juve

Here are Allegri’s first substitutions: inside Vlahovic e Pogbaout Belongs to e Fagioli.

13:43

56′ – JUVE GOAL! Unlock Iling!

The first as owner also comes the first goal in Serie A: Iling Junior steals an excellent ball from Zappacosta, the ball for Rabiot who gives it back to him and in the box in front of Sportiello makes no mistake.

13:37

50′ – First substitution of the match

The first change arrives and it is for Gasperini’s Atalanta: outside Ederson, in his place Boga

13:32

46′ – The second half begins

The teams return to the field without substitutions: the second half of Atalanta-Juve begins.

13:15

45+1′ – Halftime: Atalanta-Juventus: 0-0

The first half of Atalanta-Juventus ended without goals, but with many emotions.

13:14

45′ – Pasalic devours the lead

Excellent opportunity for Pasalicwhich is found alone in limite of the small area but that kick very highwasting a good opportunity.

13:10

40′ – Belongs to fermato

Juventus disengagement action: Cuadrado crosses an inviting ball for Milik, anticipated in the center of the area.

13:03

33′- Atalanta in forcing

Atatata picks up the pace and puts pressure on the Juventus defense: Zapata, Ederson and Koopmeiners make themselves dangerous with shots that are countered.

12:58

28′ – Zappacosta touches the crossbar

Very high rhythms and exciting match. Di Maria loses the ball as he goes out and favors the Nerazzurri restart: Koopmeiners’ cross at the far post for Zappacosta, who heads just over the crossbar.

12:55

25′ – Scalvini’s post

Koopmeiners takes corner kick for Atalanta; Scalvini was ahead of Iling-Junior and hit the post to the right of Szczesny.

12:51

21′ – Di Maria one step away from the lead

Very dangerous Juventus: Koopmainers’ mistake at the exit, Di Maria takes advantage of it and kicks from the edge: the ball grazes the post to Sportiello’s right.

12:50

20′ – Square shot

Free-kick from the edge of the area for Juventus: on Di Maria’s cross, Rabiot flies with a header, deflected ball that ends up on Cuadrado’s feet, who tries to shoot: ball deflected for a corner.

12:45

15′ – Pasalic over the crossbar

Atalanta raises the pace: Pasalic tries a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball goes over the crossbar.

12:36

6′ – Atalanta dangerous

Koopmeiners immediately made himself dangerous: he kicked from a good position at the end of a choral action by the Nerazzurri: the ball was high over the crossbar.

12:30

1′ – Atalanta-Juve has begun

The challenge between Atalanta and Juventus has begun. Kick-off for the Nerazzurri.

11:39

Atalanta, the official formation

ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): door; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic, Koopmeiners; Zapata. Trainer: Gasperini

11:33

Juventus, the official formation

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Di Maria; Owned by. Trainer: Allegri.

11:30

Atalanta-Juventus, the statistics

Atalanta have remained unbeaten in their last six matches against Juventus in the league (W2, D4). In its history in Serie A, the Dea has never recorded a longer streak without defeat against the Bianconeri (six also between 1963 and 1966).

Certain Stadium – Bergamo

