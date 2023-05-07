Atalanta-Juve direct 0-1: LIVE unlock Iling!

BERGAMO – Atalanta to continue the run-up to the Champions League, Juventus to return to second place. The big match between Gasperini’s Nerazzurri and Allegri’s Bianconeri is the lunch match of the 34th day of the championship.
14:02
75′ – Koopmeiners tries, Szczesny replies
Atalanta scheme from a free kick, strong shot by Buyers ma Szczesny he replies and kicks the ball away.
13:56
67′ – Pogba tries
Volley shot by the new entrant who, however, does not create problems for Sportiello.
13:54
65′ – Bad luck Boga, immediately out
Just logged in fifteen minutes ago, have he was immediately forced to make the substitution after a very hard entry by Rabiot: he entered Soppy.
13:53
65′ – First changes for Juve
Here are Allegri’s first substitutions: inside Vlahovic e Pogbaout Belongs to e Fagioli.
13:43
56′ – JUVE GOAL! Unlock Iling!
The first as owner also comes the first goal in Serie A: Iling Junior steals an excellent ball from Zappacosta, the ball for Rabiot who gives it back to him and in the box in front of Sportiello makes no mistake.
13:37
50′ – First substitution of the match
The first change arrives and it is for Gasperini’s Atalanta: outside Ederson, in his place Boga
13:32
46′ – The second half begins
The teams return to the field without substitutions: the second half of Atalanta-Juve begins.
13:15
45+1′ – Halftime: Atalanta-Juventus: 0-0
The first half of Atalanta-Juventus ended without goals, but with many emotions.
13:14
45′ – Pasalic devours the lead
Excellent opportunity for Pasalicwhich is found alone in limite of the small area but that kick very highwasting a good opportunity.
13:10
40′ – Belongs to fermato
Juventus disengagement action: Cuadrado crosses an inviting ball for Milik, anticipated in the center of the area.
13:03
33′- Atalanta in forcing
Atatata picks up the pace and puts pressure on the Juventus defense: Zapata, Ederson and Koopmeiners make themselves dangerous with shots that are countered.
12:58
28′ – Zappacosta touches the crossbar
Very high rhythms and exciting match. Di Maria loses the ball as he goes out and favors the Nerazzurri restart: Koopmeiners’ cross at the far post for Zappacosta, who heads just over the crossbar.
12:55
25′ – Scalvini’s post
Koopmeiners takes corner kick for Atalanta; Scalvini was ahead of Iling-Junior and hit the post to the right of Szczesny.
12:51
21′ – Di Maria one step away from the lead
Very dangerous Juventus: Koopmainers’ mistake at the exit, Di Maria takes advantage of it and kicks from the edge: the ball grazes the post to Sportiello’s right.
12:50
20′ – Square shot
Free-kick from the edge of the area for Juventus: on Di Maria’s cross, Rabiot flies with a header, deflected ball that ends up on Cuadrado’s feet, who tries to shoot: ball deflected for a corner.
12:45
15′ – Pasalic over the crossbar
Atalanta raises the pace: Pasalic tries a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball goes over the crossbar.
12:36
6′ – Atalanta dangerous
Koopmeiners immediately made himself dangerous: he kicked from a good position at the end of a choral action by the Nerazzurri: the ball was high over the crossbar.
12:30
1′ – Atalanta-Juve has begun
The challenge between Atalanta and Juventus has begun. Kick-off for the Nerazzurri.
11:39
Atalanta, the official formation
ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): door; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic, Koopmeiners; Zapata. Trainer: Gasperini
11:33
Juventus, the official formation
JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Di Maria; Owned by. Trainer: Allegri.
11:30
Atalanta-Juventus, the statistics
Atalanta have remained unbeaten in their last six matches against Juventus in the league (W2, D4). In its history in Serie A, the Dea has never recorded a longer streak without defeat against the Bianconeri (six also between 1963 and 1966).