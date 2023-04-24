Atalanta-Roma 3-1, the Giallorossi end up in pieces. Mourinho loses Llorente and Dybala

The magical night with Feyenoord presents the bill. Roma lose 3-1 to Atalanta and get sucked into the Champions League fight which now sees 4 teams enclosed in as many points playing for 4th place. Strange game, controlled without worries until Pasalic’s goal (born from a turnover by Abraham) with Gasperini repeating the first leg leaving ball possession to the Giallorossi (64% in the end but over 70% for long stretches) waiting the episode. Who arrives on time and smiles at him, both in the first and second half. And when there is room to hope for a recovery thanks to Pellegrini, Rui Patricio’s mistake arrives and confirms the evening as no. Mourinho has a bitter taste: the 100th yellow and red bench remains indigestible for him.

ROOM FOR TURNOVER

At the start, the Special relies on turnover. Compared to Thursday there are 5 new faces: Ibañez, Celik, Bove, Solbakken and Abraham. With Milan at the gates and above all in order not to risk injuries, Spinazzola, Matic and Dybala start from the bench. For Gasperini, however, the novelty concerns the return to the lone striker: Zapata is preferred to Hojlund. The result was, at least in the first half, a very blocked game if we except for a movement studied at the table by Gasperini (Maehle moves back to meet the ball carrier taking Zalewski out of the area) which twice allows Ederson, released from the long ball, to find the bottom, skipping Ibañez. No big deal, for heaven’s sake, but in a match that doesn’t record shots on target for a good 32 minutes, you have to be satisfied somehow. And so, even in the stands, on the Roman side, there is nothing better than throwing 4-5 smoke bombs while on the pitch a handful of Ederson to Pellegrini gives rise to a squabble between the two benches with Gasperini who also makes up for a yellow card. However, football proves to be a strange matter and so Atalanta’s goal arrives on the first shot on goal of the match. It all started with a ball recovered by Scalvini with Abraham, however, who puts a lot of him into losing it. The ball ends up in Zapata good at looking for the goal, eluding Celik’s intervention. On the cross, Ibañez is late and Pasalic in half a turn (with a slight deviation from the Brazilian) gives Rui Patricio no chance. The reaction ends with a shot to the stars by Abraham, served by Solbakken.

HERE ARE OURS

All postponed until the second half, however, when Mourinho waits to make the first changes. Rome returns to pressing high but not even the shadow of conclusions, beyond a header by Tammy. And then, with 20 minutes to go, José plays the poker served: Matic, Spinazzola, Dybala and El Shaarawy in in one fell swoop, Bove, Zalewski, Mancini plus Solbakken out and switch to 4-2-3-1. The game changes, also because Dybala has a pace that none of the Atalantini can handle. Just Paulo sees himself walled up with a sure shot on a wrong exit from Sportiello. Atalanta seems to be in a debt of oxygen but Gasp remains perched with the initial 11 risking finding a doubling with the usual Pasalic who shoots through the roof this time. It seems like an isolated episode and instead it is the prologue to the Nerazzurri’s double: corner from the right, Ibañez loses Palomino (who took over from the previous play) who strikes with a sure blow. Rui Patricio rejects as best he can, the ball ends up in Toloi who reiterates in the net with the useless intervention of Llorente. Roma, however, has a jolt: Celik’s pocket, Belotti’s heel and Pellegrini shortens. Not even the time to believe it arrives the clamorous duck of Rui Patricio who loses the ball allowing Koopmainers to sign the 3-1. In the final, Pellegrini’s free-kick post (thirtieth for Roma this season) and Llorente’s injury (suspected strain) who comes out in tears, plus Dybala in pain, make the evening even more bitter.

