Atalanta-Roma, injuries for Llorente and Dybala: both in tears – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The negative series of injuries at home continues Roma. With a defense already in pieces, too Llorente raised the white flag in the 90th minute of the match againstAtalanta. The player collapsed at the end of a duel with Duvan Zapata, there is talk of a problem with his right flexor. Having finished the changes, the team of Mourinho was forced to play injury time with ten men. In addition to the absence of Smalling, now Llorente is also worried about the future. Gianluca himself Mancini, during the first half, he accused some dizziness. Lots of bad luck for the Giallorossi at the decisive moment of the season. Problems for too Dybala which, after a heavy blow of Palominosuffered a contusion to his left ankle. Both in tears after injuries. La Joya remained on the field until the end despite the great pain. At the moment I’m at risk for Saturday’s match col Milan. They will carry out the instrumental tests in the next few hours.