Atalante: first cobot in Italy that makes patients with spinal and brain injuries walk “with free arms”.

Enter to Villa Beretta, the garrison of the Valduce Hospital in Como which stands out for the excellence of its medical-rehabilitative care programmes, located in Costa Masnaga in the province of Lecco, is equivalent to taking a step into the future. There is, in fact, available to the patients of the Centre Atalantaa new exoskeleton designed and manufactured by the French company Wandercraftwhich allows people with spinal or brain injury to do rehabilitation by walking without leaning on any support.

Atalante is a cobot (and not a robot)

That of the Lecco structure is the only device present in Italy. «Unlike a robot, which takes the place of man, Atalante is a cobot to all intents and purposes, it represents an extension of the person’s will and creative capacity», he explains Franco Molteni, director of the Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Center. «This collaborative robot, in fact, can enter into a relationship and interact with the patient, to the point of assisting his thought and intention to move».

For whom is it indicated?

Designed for patients with complete paraplegia, incomplete paraplegia ed hemiplegia due to a cerebro-vascular event (with a weight maximum of 100 kilos), Atalante allows the individual to stand up and sit down independently and to take his first steps without other aids, only with the supervision of a suitably trained operator.

Wandercraft Atalante worn by a patient of Villa Beretta (Costa Masnaga, LC)

What can you do with the Atalante cobot on?

Thanks to a self-balancing and customizable walking system with a simple tablet, the patient can walk forward, backward and sideways. «Furthermore, having your arms free allows you to perform multiple motor tasks at the same time, such as, for example walking and dribbling: this not only actively involves the patient in the rehabilitation but also improves his global coordination and his perception of the surrounding space», confirms Molteni.

Physical benefits

In this way the mobility is dynamic, the gait is rehabilitated, the limbs and trunk are strengthened at a muscular level. «Being able to walk with your arms free or simply bouncing a ball is a biotechnological way to reclaim the environmentwhich is an aspect imprinted in everyone’s DNA but which is lost when you no longer have the use of your legs», continues the director.

Cognitive benefits

Walking and performing rehabilitation exercises while wearing Atalante also stimulates numerous cognitive functionssuch as attention, memory, self-perception, interaction with space, bladder and bowel control.

«In fact, some important research has shown that rehabilitation programs performed with collaborative robotic tools, just like the Wandercraft cobot, allow a reorganization of the central nervous systemby means of an increase in the synaptic plasticity. Despite what is believed, even in adulthood there are ample biological spaces to initiate brain regeneration processes. Environmental, physical and cognitive stimuli, neuromodulation, drugs can promote mental plasticity, especially if they enter into synergy with each other», continues Professor Molteni.

