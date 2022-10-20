The illegal structures will be demolished and the vehicle entrances – in addition to the pedestrian paths – will be redeveloped. Not only that, the green areas will also undergo restyling interventions. We are inside lot F of the popular buildings in via Giovanni Michelotti, in the Pietralata district. “The commitment of the regional administration continues to regenerate the outskirts of Rome and improve the quality of life of the residents” commented Massimiliano Valeriani, councilor for urban planning and housing policies of the Lazio Region who on Monday morning presented the project to the inhabitants of the neighborhood.

The redevelopment interventions in the common areas of the Ater complex in via Michelotti also include the creation of green areas with the planting of shrubs and bushes. The football field, now in disuse, will be transformed into a multipurpose space for playing football and basketball. The neighboring paved area will also be renovated and will host a fitness path with the supply of equipment for physical training. Finally, a new external lighting system with photovoltaic panels will be built. The intervention was financed by the Lazio Region with an investment of 700,000 euros and will be completed within 6 months.

“With this intervention in the Ater di Pietralata complex we restore urban decor and provide more services to favor the same opportunities in all quadrants of the city” concluded Valeriani. At the inauguration appointment of the shipyard, in addition to the regional councilor Massimiliano Valeriani, also the general manager of Ater Roma, Luca Manuelli.