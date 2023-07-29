Athletics, Ceccarelli and Diaz light up the Italian Championships. Ring Osakue, Battocletti and Simonelli winners

In Molfetta (in the province of Bari) was staged there second day of the Absolute Italian Championships 2023 Athletics. The spotlight was on Samuel Ceccarelli (100 meters), Andy Diaz (triple jump), Lorenzo Simonelli (110 hurdles) e Nadia Battocletti (5000 meters). 16 Italian titles were awarded on a beautiful day in the Apulian town, where the wind still felt somewhat conditioned on some performances.

RESULTS ITALIAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL:

100 METERS (MEN) – Samuele Ceccarelli confirms the prediction of the eve and wins running in 10.31 with 1.0 m/s headwind. The European 60m indoor champion then suffers a cramp after the finish line. Behind him were Mattia Donola (10.57) and Luca Antonio Cassano (10.58).

100 METERS (WOMEN) – Zaynab Dosso wins with a good 11.28 (seasonal) considering the headwind of 1.1 m/s. The Italian record holder of the indoor 60m is recovering from injuries in the first part of the season and managed to beat Anna Bongiorni (11.42) and Alessia Pavese (11.54).

TRIPLE JUMP (MEN) – There was great anticipation for Andy Diaz and the Italian-Cuban won with an easy 17.21 meters (1 m/s headwind) without overdoing it. Unfortunately he cannot participate in the World Cup (he will have to wait for the 2024 Olympics to represent Italy) and therefore the reasons are not the highest. On the podium Emmanuel Ihemeje (16.58) and Andrea Dallavalle (16.52).

5000 METERS (WOMEN) – Nadia Battocletti is back on track after setting the Italian record in London last Sunday. All easy for the thirty, who won in 16:08.50 in front of Ludovica Cavalli (16:09.72) and Valentina Gemetto (16:13.10).

5000 METERS (MEN) – Jacopo De Marchi won in 14:02.07, beating Pasquale Selvarolo (14:03.01) and Alberto Mondazzi (14:03.56).

110 OBSTACLES – Lorenzo Simonelli juggles the barriers well, even if the wind in the face of 1.3 m/s prevents him from doing better than 13.40. The Lazio easily regulated Hassane Fofana (13.64) and Nicolò Giacalone (14.06).

100 OBSTACLES – Shoulder to shoulder decided at the photofinish and only for thousandths. Giada Carmassi prevails over Elena Carraro (13.14 for both, 0.7 m/s headwind). Nicla Mosetti third in 13.32.

POLE Vault (MEN) – Simone Bertelli wins by clearing 5.40 metres, preceding Matteo Oliveri (5.30) and Matteo Madrassi (5.20). Claudio Stecchi was absent after the 5.82 missed in Madrid last week.

HIGH JUMP (FEMALE) – Elena Vallortigara wins by overcoming 1.87 and then failing the three attempts at 1.91. Eugene’s world bronze is a far cry from last year’s extraordinary form. Behind her were placed Alessia Trost (1.84) and Idea Pieroni (1.81).

TRIPLE JUMP (WOMEN) – Ottavia Cestonaro wins the awaited head-to-head with Dariya Derkach: 13.98 (zero wind) on the third attempt against 13.93 (0.3 m/s of contrary breeze) on the last attempt. Podium completed by Veronica Zanon (13.19), who got the better of Benedetta Cuneo (13.01).

DISCUS THROW (WOMEN) – Daisy Osakue wins with impressive 63.25m throw placed in the opening. Widely detached Stefania Strumillo (56.01) and Emily Conte (53.43).

HAMMER THROW (MEN) – Simone Falloni finds the winning measure on the fifth attempt, imposing himself with a throw of 71.59 meters (seasonal). Giorgio Olivieri (70.65) and Giacomo Proserpio (70.11) had to bow down, Davide Costa (69.72) and Marco Lingua (65.02) down from the podium.

JAVELIN THROW (MEN) – Roberto Orlando dominates the match with a convincing shoulder from 76.53 meters (seasonal), with which he rejects the assault of the young Michele Fina (73.63, fresh from the podium at the Under 23 European Championships). Third place for Giovanni Bellini (72.27) in front of Roberto Bertolini (70.30).

JAVELIN THROW (WOMEN) – Carolina Visca won narrowly: on the fifth attempt she sent the gear to 56.54 meters and thus contained Paola Padovan’s return attempt, second with the 56.18 placed at the last assault. Adjimon Pascaline Adanhoegbe completes the podium (55.18) ahead of the veteran Sara Jemai (55.04).

BATTERY:

400 HURDLES (WOMEN) – A simple trip for the super favorite Ayomide Folorunso. The Italian record holder closed in 55.93, preceding Linda Olivieri (57.42), Rebecca Sartori (57.76) and Eleonora Marchiando (58.23).

400 HURDLES (MEN) – Mario Lambrughi signs the best time in 50.59, preceding Lorenzo Cesena (51.11) in his own series. Michele Bertoldo (51.77) and Giacomo Bertoncelli (51.85) answer.

400 METERS (WOMEN) – Alessandra Bonora signs the best time trial (52.58), immediately behind him are Anna Polinari (52.78), Giancarla Trevisan (53.00) and Alice Mangione (53.10).

400 METERS (MEN) – A great challenge in the final is expected. Davide Re is ahead of everyone for now with 46.28, closely followed by Lorenzo Benati (46.33) and Edoardo Scotti (46.46). Riccardo Meli (46.64), Giuseppe Leonardi (46.75) and Vladimir Aceti (46.76) will also be in the match.

800 METERS (MEN) – Best time of Catalin Tecuceanu (1:48.17) to precede Francesco Pernici (1:48.49) and Enrico Riccobon (1:48.53). Simone Barontini (1:48.68) is also in the running.

800 METERS (WOMEN) – Gaia Sabbatini (2:06.68), Eloisa Coiro (2:04.65), Eleonora Vandi (2:05.39), Elena Bellò (2:06.52) will compete for the title in tomorrow’s final.

PROVE MULTIPLE:

In the decathlon Lorenzo Naidon excels with 4,162 points, well ahead of Simon Zandarco (3,858) and Lorenzo Modugno (3,774). In the heptathlon, however, Sara Chiaratti stands out with 3,160 points, followed by Rebecca Gennari (3,115) and Chiara Sala (3,079).

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

