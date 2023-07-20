Italy is chasing qualification for the World Cup 2023 Athletics with the men’s 4×100. The Italian quartet occupies seventh place in the ranking of the times that promotes the best eight teams to the world championship and the period to obtain the useful chrono is now running out (the window will close on 30 July), but the 38.38 stamped in Florence last May 7 does not let you sleep peacefully and precisely for this reason the relay he will be back in the race on Friday 21 July in Grosseto (within the Junior National Championships).

Filippo Di Mulo, head of the speed sector, turned the lineup upside down for the occasion. Filippo Tortu was in fact moved to the second fraction and Samuele Ceccarelli was assigned the final straight: a role reversal between the Olympic champion of the 4×100m (his final sprint in Tokyo in comeback against the British is memorable) and the European champion of the 60m indoor, who will be in his second experience in the relay after the European team. Lorenzo Patta has been moved: since launchas seen at the triumphal Games, he slipped into the third fraction and so his place on the starting blocks was taken by Roberto Rigalireturning from a convincing 10.25 at the Modena Challenge.

Many changes that hopefully can lead to the desired result: improve the 38.38 and secure qualification for the World Cup. The appointment is at 18.45, if necessary there will also be room for a second attempt at 20.05. One was also created for the occasion Under 23 relay with Eric Marek, Matteo Melluzzo, Marco Ricci and Lorenzo Simonelli. The two blue teams will be joined on the track by Malta.

4X100 FORMATIONS FOR GROSSETO: THE ITALIAN QUARTETS

ITALY A: Roberto Rigali – Filippo Tortu – Lorenzo Patta – Samuele Ceccarelli

ITALY UNDER 23: Eric Marek – Matteo Melluzzo – Marco Ricci – Lorenzo Simonelli

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

