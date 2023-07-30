Athletics, Tortu warms up the Italian Championships. Record Folorunso, Fabbri at the top, Naidon revelation, ok Fantini

In Molfetta (in the province of Bari) the third and last day of the Absolute Italian Championships took place 2023 Athletics. On the final Sunday the spotlights were on Filippo Tortu and Fausto Desalu (200 meters), Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir (shot put), Sara Fantini (hammer throw), Dalia Kaddari (200 meters), Ayomide Folorunso (400 hurdles), Pietro Arese (1500 meters).

RESULTS ITALIAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023

200 METERS (MEN) – Filippo Tortu gave great emotions. The 4×100m Olympic Champion was recovering from a sub-dislocation of his right shoulder remedied in the relay nine days ago, but despite the taping he ran in the best race of the season: a perfectly brushed curve and excellent launched to close in 20.14 (1.7 m/s of favorable wind), four cents off staff. Behind him Fausto Desalu (20.52 for the Olympic Champion of the 4×100) and Marco Ricci (20.69). Click here for the story.

400 HURDLES (FEMALE) – Ayomide Folorunso signed the new Italian record, signing a superb 54.22 and improving by 12 cents his record already stamped last year in the semifinal of the World Cup. The Emilian has become eleventh in the world this season and she can aim for the world championship. Behind her were placed Rebecca Sartori (55.05, personal), Eleonora Marchiando (55.35) and Linda Olivieri (56.61). Click here for the story.

Shot Put (MEN) – Spectacular duel between Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir. The Tuscan goes to 21.80 meters, stopping just one centimeter from the season and giving the feeling of being in excellent shape towards the World Cup. The Italian-South African finished in second place with 21.69 metres. Lorenzo Del Gatto completed the podium with 19.75. Click here for the story.

DECATHLON – Lorenzo Naidon has become the fourth Italian in history to break the iconic 8,000-point wall. The Trentino rider imposed himself with a superb 8.090, leaving behind Lorenzo Modugno (7.613) and Simon Zandarco (7.162). Click here for the story.

HAMMER THROW (FEMALE) – Sara Fantini manages to break through the 70m wall, right at the last assault with a valid broadside from 71.02 meters, after having won the European team championships with an excellent 73.26. The Emilian, European bronze in charge, manages to win the tricolor ahead of Rachele Mori (65.82 for the Under 20 World Champion) and Lucia Prinetti (59.15). Click here for the story.

HIGH JUMP (MEN) – Stefano Sottile is back close to the levels of his best days. The class of 1998 passed 2.28 on the third attempt, then committed three nils at 2.30. Beaten Marco Fassinotti (2.21) and Eugenio Meloni (2.18). Gianmarco Tamberi was absent: the Olympic Champion will compete on August 5 in Germany before going to the World Championships.

POLE Vault (WOMEN) – Roberta Bruni won by clearing 4.60 meters on her first attempt and then sought the new Italian record, failing the three tests at 4.73. The Lazio seems to be growing in form towards the World Cup, today she easily tamed Elisa Molinarolo (4.30) and Giada Pozzato (4.30).

LONG JUMP (WOMEN) – Larissa Iapichino was absent after the three Diamond League victories. Ottavia Cestonaro signs a splendid encore after yesterday’s affirmation in the triple jump: 6.37 meters to overcome Marta Amani (6.18) and Arianna Battistella (6.13).

LONG JUMP (MEN) – Filippo Randazzo returns to the levels of his best days and wins with a good leap from 7.88 meters (0.5 m/s headwind). Behind him were placed Kareem Hatem Mersal (7.69) and Antonino Trio (7.52).

200 METERS (WOMEN) – A better performance could have been expected from Dalia Kaddari, who wins in 22.90 with no wind. Behind him Anna Bongiorni (23.29) and Irene Siragusa (23.58).

800 METERS (MEN) – Simone Barontini wins thanks to perfect effort management and a commendable interpretation of the final straight, triumphing with a remarkable 1:44.50 (personnel demolished by four tenths, minimum for the World Cup). Beat Catalin Tecuceanu (1:45.04) and Francesco Pernici (1:45.23).

800 METERS (WOMEN) – Eloisa Coiro towers over the final straight overcoming the two direct opponents and wins in 2:00.43. Expectations were placed behind him Gaia Sabbatini (2:00.87) ed Elena Bello (2:01.22).

400 HURDLES (MEN) – Mario Lambrughi convincingly falls under 50 seconds, winning with a good 49.54 (seasonal). Widely detached Michele Bertoldo (50.08) and Lorenzo Cesena (50.80, personal).

400 METERS (WOMEN) – Exciting shoulder to shoulder between Alessandra Bonora and Giancarla Trevisan: 52.24 against 52.25. Third place for Anna Polinari (52.67).

400 METERS (MEN) – Davide Re confirms the prediction of the eve imposing himself in 45.21 in front of Lorenzo Benati (45.39) and Edoardo Scotti (45.76).

1500 METERS (WOMEN) – Sinta Vissa wins the confrontation with Federica Del Buono (4:06.85 vs 4:07.05). Ludovica Cavalli third in 4:09.79.

1500 METERS (MEN) – Pietro Arese wins easily a tactical race in 3:46.07, leaving behind Ossama Meslek (3:47.20) and Moh Abdikadar (3:47.58).

3000 HEDGES (FEMALE) – Solo by Eleonora Curtabbi (9:55.28), on the podium Sveva Fascetti (10:06.25) and Laura Dalla Montà (10:10.45).

3000 HEDGES (MEN) – Domain of Ala Zoghlami (8:30.97), which precedes Enrico Vecchi (8:35.62) and Yassin Bouih (8:39.57).

DISCUS THROW (MEN) – Giovanni Faloci confirms the prediction of the eveplacing the hit valid on the fourth attempt: 59.81 meters to conquer the tricolor in front of Enrico Saccomano (56.21) and Carmelo Musci (56.19).

Shot Put (WOMEN) – Anna Musci breaks the bank at the last attempt, sending the tool to 15.74 meters and thus surpassing Monia Cantarelli, author of a 15.58 a few moments earlier. The 2004 class wins the tricolor ahead of its rival, while Sara Verteramo closes in third place after leading the last series (15.29). On the platform too Daisy Osakue after yesterday’s triumph on the disc: fifth with 14.73.

HEPTATHLON – Scilla Benussi triumphs with her personal best of 5,334 points, narrowly beating Giulia Riccardi (5.314). Alice Lunardon completes the podium (5.262).

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

