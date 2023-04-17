Athletics trainer Christian Mohr gives tips on injury prevention

Athletic trainer Christian Mohr strengthens soccer and football professionals. In an interview, he explains how the body suffers from office work, why everyone should do strength training – and what golden agers need to consider.

Mr. Mohr, as a personal trainer you look after professional athletes from the Bundesliga, boxing or the NFL football league, but many everyday athletes also train in your fitness studio. How many of these are doing something wrong with strength and athletic training before they come to you?

I always find that people who train in front of a mirror all the time tend to only train what they see. So the front of her body and movements that “go forward” if you will. Many forget the other side, the other direction of movement. In principle, however, this question is not easy to answer. Because the approach is different when I’m a competitive athlete, an everyday athlete or a golden ager. For them it is often just about being independent for as long as possible, about having enough strength and mobility, for example to be able to pick up the key from the floor or move something heavy. Others may want to grow muscle as quickly as possible. And in the performance area, of course, it’s about the absolute maximum that the body is willing to give up. If someone has been around for 75 years, they have already done a lot right. But we keep observing ingrained movement patterns in all of these groups that are suboptimal because they restrict movement in the long run or even cause pain. And when you train with these wrong movement patterns, you often amplify their effects.