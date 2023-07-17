Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino in the long jump

Larissa Iapichino, daughter of Fiona May, is the new under-23 European long jump champion. A single jump was enough for the Italian athlete to secure the gold medal in Espoo, Finland. In fact, with 6.93, the best European outdoor performance of 2023 on a par with the Olympic champion Mihambo, Iapichino obtained the outdoor personal best, just four centimeters from the indoor record of 6.97 signed in Istanbul on the occasion of the European silver medal inside. The silver went to the Swedish Maja Askag with 6.73, the bronze to the Spanish Tessy Ebosele with 6.63.

