ATM withdrawals, from now on don’t do them anymore when you’re on vacation: they fleece you. They take advantage of it

The summer season is coming, the warm season, the one which, par excellence, is dedicated to holidays by the sea, in Italy and abroad.

Holidays are a real godsend for all those who have worked a whole year and necessarily need moments of relax. They have to get away from everything and everyone. They really want to enjoy life those few days they are out. There are very many citizens which they choose as destinations vacation Italian seaside resorts.

But more and more people are also looking for mete esters. They want to visit other, new places nations. And to get affordable prices, organize the holiday in advance. Some even leave during the holidays Christmas to do it. And in January they already have everything under control. In this way, in the days before departure they have only a few things to do.

The first is to pack your bags with personal effects to bring in vacation. The second is start. Yes, because, for the rest, they have already done everything in the previous months. They organized everything to perfection, by thread and by sign: the hotel, the sea, the beach, the places to visit and even the restaurants where to eat. Basically, they made a schedule Perfect.

The beauty is to understand if they carry out everything they have pre-established. Because you know, on vacation everything is allowed, even a few I cheat. Sometimes, however, one realizes that, even though everything has been prepared, something is missing. And often there are realizes too late. In practice, he realizes the lack when he is in flight and can never go back. And it is one lack that can to cost Really caro.

Leaving without cash and withdrawing abroad means only one thing: massacre!

Yes, you understood very well and many of you are already aware of it. When you are atestero and you go to withdraw of the cash, we find ourselves, then, with very bad surprises. We find ourselves chewing bitter morsels. This is because if you use your credit or debit cards in countries other than Italy, you end up in pay Very moreover.

Now let’s see in detail what happens. This happens especially in countries outside the Eurozone. Nations that, therefore, have a different currency from ours. In these cases it is necessary to exchange the Euro with the currency in force in that country. And the exchange rates are often not advantageous at all. In addition, the banks also apply their commissions.

That would be a real drain, in practice. Our advice is that it would be advisable to bring the necessary cash with you for your stay abroad. So, it would be better to pick it up before departure. Finally, instead of withdrawing from foreign ATMs, it would be better to pay by card in shops and restaurants.