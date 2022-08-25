Home Health Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful battle trailer – Atomic Heart – Gamereactor
Health

Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful battle trailer – Atomic Heart – Gamereactor

by admin
Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful battle trailer – Atomic Heart – Gamereactor

Just before the war between Russia and Ukraine led to its biggest global reaction, Atomic Heart seemed to finally be nearing completion when Mundfish’s Russian developers gave us a trailer, revealing that the game was slated to launch this fall. Understandably, we haven’t heard a peep since then…until now.

Mundfish suddenly gave us a new Atomic Heart trailer showing off the game’s combat, which seems to be a great mix of Bioshock, Dying Light, and Fallout. No doubt this is running on a very powerful PC, but the game still looks visually stunning. That’s also why it’s a bit of a disappointment, even though it’s already so much anticipated that no mention of a release date has been seen, which all but confirms that Atomic Heart has been pushed back to 2023.

See also  Gamescom 2021 must-see 10 games "Death Stranding Director's Edition" "Century Empire 4" "Desperate Mental Hospital Experiment"-Bahamut Game Crazy

You may also like

Obtained the first synthetic mouse embryo with a...

Check out the first new story in the...

Do you often forget things? Here are some...

Synthetic mouse embryo created. With a beating heart

No Phone 1 – Nothing Phone 1

Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to...

Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful...

Coronary stenosis, first surgery in Europe with innovative...

Tomato flu: outbreak of the new virus in...

DJI Avata to dash into cineWhoop filming territory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy