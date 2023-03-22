Home Health AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Presents at Major Investor Conferences
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Presents at Major Investor Conferences

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

Hamilton, On, March 21, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie) is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected among presenting companies and will be available for face-to-face meetings at the following major investor conferences:

Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

Datum:

3. April 2023

Ort:

New York, NY

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Datum:

25. April 2023

Time:

11:00 a.m. EST

Venue:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Nordgebäude, Toronto, Ontario

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie):

AtomVie was officially launched in August 2022 with the successful completion of its $40 million Series A funding by Avego. AtomVie, a spin-off of the Center for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), is a leading global CDMO for GMP manufacturing and global distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. Building on the expertise developed at CPDC, a McMaster University Center of Excellence and its reputation as a high-quality radiopharmaceutical CDMO, AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, qualitative, logistical and commercial expertise combined with a specialized infrastructure for radiopharmaceutical development from clinical trials to the commercial market. AtomVie currently serves 10 international clients conducting studies in over 17 countries worldwide. For more information about AtomVie, visit www.atomvie.com or contact: [email protected]

About the Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together US, Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive company updates from Canada’s leading public and private companies through presentations and private discussions.

Information on Bloom Burton & Co

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to enhancing returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and corporations. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, academic, industrial and capital markets professionals who apply a high level of due diligence which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach helps our clients achieve the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its subsidiaries provide capital raising and mergers and acquisitions advisory, equity research, corporate strategy and academic advice, direct investment advisory, business formation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

