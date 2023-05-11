Atopic dermatitis affects 155 thousand Calabrians, a new drug applied in the region

Provenzano and Valenti: “Very disabling. Our center has always been considered a point of reference for diagnosis and treatment”

In Calabria there are 155,000 people suffering from atopic dermatitis also known as eczema, the most common inflammatory skin disease: disabling, very common in children, it increasingly affects adults in the prime of social and professional life due to reddened and flaky, which can interfere with relationships, and severe, incessant itching that causes difficulty concentrating, loss of sleep, and tiredness.

“It is a chronic pathology – explains Eugenio Provenzano, director of Dermatology at the Cosenza Hospital – with symptoms such as redness and itching, often intense and sometimes uncontrollable, which significantly affect the quality of life. Research has made great progress in recent years, allowing the development of more targeted, selective and effective therapeutic solutions to better treat and manage such a complex and multifactorial disease”.

In adults, skin lesions tend to affect the neck, décolleté, inner elbows, back of the knees, hands, feet, face and scalp with a profound psychological impact. In fact, the main symptoms, such as intense itching, abrasions, strong reddening of the skin, can also negatively affect life and interpersonal relationships. Today, thanks to the new therapeutic frontiers and the progress of scientific research, new scenarios are opening up: AIFA has made available in Calabria an innovative oral therapy, called upadacitinib, which concerns adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and is take once a day.

“The new drug intervenes by blocking the action of molecules that promote inflammation – highlights Giancarlo Valenti, director of Dermatology at the SOC of Dermatology and Allergology of the AUOU Renato Dulbecco of Catanzaro – in clinical studies upadacitinib acted rapidly not only on itching but also on skin lesions. It has been observed that the clinical benefit remains constant over time. Our center has always been considered a point of reference for the diagnosis and treatment of atopic dermatitis, also considering its atypical clinical forms of nodular prurigo, hand dyshidrosis and mono-anatomical localization of the face”.