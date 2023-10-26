Atopic dermatitis, free screening in Rome

Red patches that appear on the face, arms, behind the knee accompanied by an annoying itching that also disturbs sleep and mood. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease with a strong impact on quality of life. In Italy it affects between 8 and 10% of the adult population. Around 500,000 people in Lazio. To encourage early diagnosis and treatment of this disorder, the free screening visits of the national campaign “Atopic dermatitis? From today we change” which involves several hospital centers of excellence throughout Italy.

“Screening is a fundamental tool to allow patients to receive the correct diagnosis early and, consequently, to help them undertake the treatment path best suited to the individual needs of each of them,” observes Mario Picozza, President of ANDeA (National Atopic Dermatitis Association), which sponsored the initiative created thanks to the unconditional contribution of AbbVie.

What is atopic dermatitis and how to treat it

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic relapsing, non-contagious inflammatory disease, which in more severe cases can be associated with other pathologies. “It manifests itself with red skin lesions localized in particular locations such as the face, extensor surface of the arms and popliteal cavities, associated with severe itching which prevents night rest, causing a negative impact on the patients’ quality of life and psychological repercussions”, explains Ketty Peris , director of the UOC at the Roman hospital. “There is no cure that leads to definitive recovery, but we have various therapeutic possibilities and drugs available that allow us to control some mechanisms of the disease and therefore the symptoms, with a consequent improvement in the quality of life of patients”.

How to book a free visit to Gemelli

In the capital the free visits will take place, exclusively by reservation (on 02 8290 0620, from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm) and until all available places are filled, on Saturday 28 October at the Dermatology UOC of the Agostino University Polyclinic Foundation IRCCS Twins.

