Atopic dermatitis it is a rather widespread skin pathology, both among adults and as atopic dermatitis in childrenand has a high incidence also in newborns. During adolescence the pathology can have periods of remission, to then recur in adulthood.

Atopic dermatitis is a form of chronic eczema which manifests itself with itching, redness and dryness of the skin, and can be managed with a combination of medical treatments and healthy lifestyles. Let’s find out the causes and remedies.

Atopic dermatitis: what it is and how to recognize it

Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, it is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, which affects 5-20% of children and 1-3% of adults, with significant negative effects on the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

In most cases, the onset of the disease occurs in the first five years of life, but sometimes it can also affect newborns in the first months of life.

Over the years the pathology goes into remission, until it disappears in adulthood. If this does not happen, the problem tends to become chronic.

Atopic dermatitis is recognized by the skin rashes that characterize it and differs in acute and chronic form:

Acute atopic dermatitis: presence of blisters and red patches often accompanied by local swelling. It is more frequent in childhood;

presence of blisters and red patches often accompanied by local swelling. It is more frequent in childhood; Chronic atopic dermatitis: the skin is thick and with lesions due to continuous scratching. Fissures, i.e. painful cracks in the skin, may appear in the area of ​​the hands.

The most common symptoms are:

itching;

bubbles;

redness;

blisters;

skin rashes;

dryness and peeling of the skin;

eczematous lesions, especially in the elbows and knees;

xerosis, or lichenification of the skin.

Often i Symptoms of atopic dermatitis follow alternating phasesthat is, they appear and regress according to seasonal changes or other causes.

Atopic dermatitis: causes

Genetic factors are the main cause of atopic dermatitis.

If a parent suffers from atopic dermatitis, in 60% of cases the problem will also be inherited by the children; the risk increases up to 80% if both parents suffer from it.

According to experts, the other common causes are as follows:

food allergens;

pollution;

stress;

skin infections;

sweating;

exposure to irritants.

Often, the causes that can cause atopic dermatitis in infants and children can be attributed to:

too frequent washing;

detergents with aggressive excipients for the delicate skin of the little ones;

environments that are too hot or too humid.

Care and treatment for atopic dermatitis: creams and natural remedies

The treatment of atopic dermatitis it is mainly symptomatic, that is, aimed at making the symptoms disappear. At the moment, unfortunately, there are no definitive cures, which go to the root of the problem.

Pharmacological treatment

Per pharmacological treatment of atopic dermatitis, local anti-inflammatory therapy can be used in the presence of lesions. Non-steroidal preparations are less effective, but can also be used for a long time.

Cortisone, on the other hand, is more effective, but must be used with caution and under strict medical supervision.

Antibiotics are used in cases where atopic dermatitis is associated with a staph bacterial infection.

Natural remedies

To prevent atopic dermatitis it is important:

avoid dusty environments;

avoid skin contact with synthetic fibers;

wear linen or cotton clothes;

do not expose yourself excessively to the sun;

avoid contact with allergens, as well as carpets and rugs, receptacles for dust and mites.

It would also be useful to use an ionizer to purify the air of pollutants. To limit the dryness of the skin it is advisable to bathe using emollient oils diluted in water. Also very useful spa treatments.

After the shower it is essential to spread one emollient cream. A cream is also very useful anti-irritation liporestorative.

To reduce the risk of contracting atopic dermatitis, it is advisable to follow a healthy diet rich in fruit and vegetables, fibers and cereals, accompanied by oils and fats of vegetable origin and water.

Instead, avoid refined foods and sugary drinks.

Furthermore, according to experts, probiotics are effective to prevent and relieve the symptoms of atopic dermatitisamong which the most recommended is the Lactobacillus rhamnosus. Here is a table with the foods to prefer and those to avoid:

Recommended foods Foods to avoid Linseed oil Dairy products Blue fish Citrus fruits Blueberries Hot spices Green tea Packaged foods Whole grains Fried Beetroot Mussels Algae Garlic Miso soup Onion Dandelion Grilled foods Green leafy vegetables Cured meat

In the case of atopic dermatitis, nutritional intervention can begin before the birth of the child to improve the composition of intestinal bacteria and counteract food sensitization in the child’s gastrointestinal tract.