Atopic dermatitis, if you (re) know it: there are several effective remedies

Atopic dermatitis, if you (re) know it: there are several effective remedies

the most common skin disease among children: Atopic dermatitis or eczema, according to estimates, affects 10 to 20 percent of children worldwide, including Italy. Woe to consider it a secondary disturbance of little importancea simple red skin that is just a little itchy: a recent DoxaPharma survey presented at the last congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology revealed that 63% of children perceive it as a limit to daily life, more than one in two try to hide the signs of the disease and 40% are not comfortable looking in the mirror and are afraid of the judgment of others. Thus, more than two out of three small patients suffer from strong stress due to the state of their skin, and as well 47% of their parents live with stress, sadness and depression the illness of the children. It is a little comforting to know that growing up the disorder often resolves itself, as explained by the experts who spoke during the recent meeting of Health Courier Atopic dermatitis, if you know it, you can cure it (at all ages), available on breaking latest news at this link.

