Open Day with free consultations in the Dermatology departments of 26 university-hospital centers throughout Italy on 11, 18 and 25 March. Reservation required on the toll-free number 800086875. Monfrecola: “The goal is to improve the diagnostic process of Atopic Dermatitis in adults, informing them about possible therapies to restore their awareness that the disease can be kept under control thanks to the various treatments currently available”

Open doors in the Dermatologies of 26 university-hospital centers for the third edition of “On your skin’s side”, the national awareness campaign on Atopic Dermatitis, promoted by SIDeMaST, the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases with the support of Association of Patients ANDeA (National Association of Atopic Dermatitis) and created thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of Sanofi.

From North to South Italy on 11, 18 and 25 March it will be possible to have free dermatological consultations.

The purpose of the Campaign will be twofold:

favor in patients a more extensive perception of the pathology, facilitating the diagnosis of atopic dermatitis;

refer patients to the reference centers throughout the country to undertake the most suitable treatment path for different needs.

“Atopic Dermatitis – explains prof. Joseph Monfrecola, President SIDeMaST – is a chronic inflammatory disease that presents with various skin manifestations, including redness extended to the limbs, trunk and face accompanied by severe itching and burning and marked skin dryness. The sites where the disease is most visible are the face and neck, folds and hands. For this reason and for the constant itching sometimes associated with pain, Atopic Dermatitis has a very negative impact on the quality of life of patients with repercussions in social relationships and in their school and work activities as the severe itching causes loss of sleep, with consequent effects on study and work.

It is estimated that in Italy about 10% of adults and 20% of children suffer from it. It often begins in the first months of life and then continues in childhood and adolescence, being able to persist into adulthood. “The onset of Atopic Dermatitis in adolescence-adulthood and also in geriatric age is not excluded – adds Monfrecola – in these cases the disease is often not recognised. SIDeMaST Dermatologists, with this initiative, set themselves the task of improving the diagnostic process of Atopic Dermatitis in adults, informing them about possible therapies in order to give them peace of mind and the awareness that the disease can be kept under control thanks to the different treatments currently available”.

Reservations are required on the dedicated toll-free number 800086875, active 7 days a week from 10.00 to 18.00. For more information:

These are the 26 centers participating in Open Day 2023:

Saturday 11 March 2023

PIEDMONTNovara , AOU Ospedale Maggiore Della Carità, resp. Prof. Paola Savoia

Torino, San Lazzaro Hospital, manager Prof. Pietro Quaglino

LOMBARDY

Milano IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, manager Prof. Franco Rongioletti

VENETO

Padova, AOU of Padua, resp. Prof. Mauro Alaibac

Verona, AOU Borgo Trento Hospital, manager Prof. Giampiero Girolomoni

TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE

Trento, AOU Ospedale Santa Chiara, resp. Prof. Carlo René Girardelli

EMILIA ROMAGNA

Bologna, S.Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic, resp. Prof. Bianca Maria Piraccini

Ferrara, AOU Ferrara, Cona Hospital, resp. Prof. Monica Corazza

Modena, AOU Policlinico Di Modena, manager Prof. Manuela Simoni

TUSCANY

ArezzoSan Donato Hospital Resp. Dr. Antonio Castelli

Camaiore, Versilia Hospital, manager Dr. Franco Marsili

Firenze, Piero Palagi Hospital, manager Prof. Nicola Pimpinelli

Pisa, AOU Santa Chiara, resp. Prof. Marco Romanelli

Prato Old Hospital, resp. Dr. Franca Taviti

UMBRIA

Perugia, S. Maria Della Misericordia Hospital, resp. Prof. Luca Stingeni

ABRUZZO

Chieti, SS Annunziata Hospital, resp. Prof. Paolo Amerio

LAZIO

Roma, Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, resp. Prof. Ketty Peris

Roma IRCCS IFO Hospital Physiotherapy Institutes resp. Dr. Antonio Cristaudo

CAMPANIA

Napoli AOU Frederick II, resp. Prof. Gabriella Fabbrocini

PUGLIA

Bari, AOU Polyclinic of Bari, manager Prof. Caterina Foti

SICILY

Catania, AOU Catania, Vittorio Emanuele Polyclinic – Po G. Rodolico, resp. Prof. Giuseppe Micali

MARCHE

Ancona, United Hospitals, resp. Prof. Anna Maria Offidani



Saturday 18 March 2023

LOMBARDY

Brescia , ASST Spedali Civili of Brescia, resp. Prof. Piergiacomo Calzavara Pinton

Milano Irccs Polyclinic Ca’ Granda Foundation, resp. Prof. Angelo Valerio Marzano

Saturday 25 March 2023

SARDINIA

Cagliari, AOU Cagliari, San Giovanni Di Dio Hospital, resp. Prof. Laura Atzori

ABRUZZO

The Eagle, San Salvatore Hospital, resp. Prof. Maria Concetta Fargnoli

February 23, 2023

