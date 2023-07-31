Atopic dermatitis, tears to understand if the drug has side effects

Using tears to predict the occurrence of adverse events in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. It is the possibility evoked by research carried out by dermatologists and ophthalmologists of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation in collaboration with the Catholic University, Rome campus, and published in Experimental Dermatology (first name Andrea Chiricozzisenior author Katy Perry). An ophthalmologist visit before treatment with dupilumab could identify patients at risk of adverse events and refer them to other treatments.

I study

The study analyzed the presence of cytokines and chemokines (inflammatory molecules) in the tears of patients with moderate-severe atopic dermatitis, treated with dupilumab, an anti-interleukin 4 and 13 monoclonal antibody, used in allergic diseases such as atopic dermatitis , asthma and nasal polyposis. In patients with moderate-severe atopic dermatitis, treatment with dupilumab significantly improves the clinical picture and quality of life of the patients, but can cause undesirable effects in approximately 20% of cases.

The aim of the research was to identify biomarkers and clinical factors capable of predicting the appearance of undesirable ocular events – conjunctivitis, blepharitis, superficial punctate keratitis and dry eye – in subjects treated with this biological therapy. For this purpose, the 39 patients enrolled in the study underwent ophthalmological and dermatological evaluation before administration of the drug (T0), after 16 weeks (T16) and at the time of the onset of an undesirable ocular event (T1). Among the functional tests used in ophthalmological evaluation, the break-up time, which evaluates the stability of the tear film, has proved to be a valid predictive test for the development of ocular disorders.

“We have detected – explains the professor Andrea Chiricozzi, UOC of Dermatology of the IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic and Associate of Dermatology at the Catholic University – low baseline break-up time values ​​in patients who developed eye disorders during treatment. This test has therefore proved to be a valid support in predicting ocular adverse events that may possibly arise during therapy with dupilumab”.

The tears

A thorough analysis of cytokine and chemokine content in tears was performed at time T0 and T1. The examination carried out before the administration of the drug revealed a significantly higher concentration of inflammatory molecules than in normal subjects, while the occurrence of ocular undesirable events during therapy with dupilumab was associated with a significant increase in interleukin 33 in tears and a significant reduction in tear film break-up time (a measure of how much tears are produced by the lacrimal glands and how they are distributed across the surface of the eye).

Adverse events

“The onset of ocular adverse events during treatment with dupilumab – says the professor Katy PerryUOC director of Dermatology of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS and Professor of Dermatology at the Catholic University, Rome campus – are of great scientific interest and this study describes an aspect, that of tear levels of inflammatory mediators, hitherto unexplored.” In in particular, a low tear film breakup time and a high concentration of IL-33 in tears are able to predict the occurrence of undesirable events.

The results of this study therefore suggest that a pre-treatment ophthalmological evaluation could help identify patients predisposed to the development of ocular adverse events and who could therefore benefit from other types of treatments for atopic dermatitis.

“This work – concludes Professor Peris – underlines the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to be considered in patients with atopic dermatitis, for an optimization of the management of both the disease and the therapies”.

