Lorenzo Musetti in the photo – Photo Getty Images

Lorenzo Musetti she started her Argentina Open adventure with a convincing win against Pedro Cachin. The young Italian proved to be in great shape and to have clear ideas about his game, winning 6-2 6-3. This is the first time that Musetti has played this tournament and he has shown that he feels at ease on clay, the surface on which he trained.

Cachin, who said he experienced difficult moments in his career, did his best to counter Musetti’s game. But the young Italian has shown that he has a great temperament and knows how to handle difficult situations in the best possible way. He was able to maintain control of the match, with a solid game and a great variety of shots, managing to close the match in just over an hour.

In the first set Musetti lost the lead by a break in the fifth game, when Cachin managed to break the Italian’s serve.

However, Musetti did not let himself be discouraged by the unfavorable moment and immediately reacted with great determination. He won three consecutive games, breaking Cachin’s serve in the sixth game and winning the fraction 6 to 2 with a new break in the eighth game.

In the second set Cachin managed to break Musetti’s serve and make it 1-0. Despite this, the young Italian didn’t give up and kept fighting to get back in the set.

In the second game, Musetti managed to recover the break thanks to a series of winning shots and a very solid game. From then on, the 20-year-old Tuscan seemed to have the game in hand.

On the score of 4-3 in favor of Musetti, there was a decisive moment of the match. Cachin was trying to keep up with his opponent, but Musetti placed the winning paw by breaking the Argentine and closing the game a few minutes later for 6 to 3.

Musetti’s next opponent will be the qualifier rods #101 ATP, who beat Dominic Thiem with a double 64 in the previous round.