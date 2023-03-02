Home Health Atp Acapulco: Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals, Jacopo out – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – Matteo Berrettini wins the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

The 26-year-old Roman tennis player n.24 in the world eliminated the Swedish of his same age Elias Ymer (n.170) for 6-3-6-3 in the round of 16. Ko instead the younger brother Jacopo Berrettini (n.842), beaten by the Australian Alex de Minaur (n.22) with a score of 6-1 6-0.

