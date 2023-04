Lorenzo Musetti’s journey at Godò ends in the semifinal against the taboo Tsitsipas, his fourth success in as many challenges with the Carrara. The Greek won with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours and 29 minutes of play. Great display of character by the Italian who played on equal terms against an excellent version of Tsitsipas who claimed the superior caliber. The Greek will face Alcaraz or Evans in the final