ATP Barcelona, ​​Tartarini: “Musetti is superior to Tsitsipas from the distance, but he lacked pragmatism”

Glass half full: this is the state of mind of Simon Tartariniat the end of the semifinal of the ATP500 in Barcelona, lost by Lorenzo Musetti against the n.5 in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas. A hard-fought match, won by the Greek with a score of 6-4 5-7 6-3in which the level was high and the carrarino continued the period of “tennis recovery”.



Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

After the quarter-finals of the Montecarlo Masters1000, with a victory against Novak Djokovic in the round of 16, a semi-final of a prestigious tournament such as the Catalan one is something to point out. The Tuscan coach spoke to our microphones of this opinion.

Tartarini, let’s start with the impressions of today’s match. What can be said?

“Many positive aspects, I saw a proactive Musetti who played fair and moved well on the pitch, physically keeping up with a very well structured tennis player. Of course, in the end the result is negative, we’re sorry, but it was a decisive challenge on some nuances and only by playing the games in this way can we learn for the future. The thing that satisfies me the most is that the more Lorenzo plays and the more he improves in level, after last month’s negativity“.

In your opinion, was your tennis better than your experience in the Principality?

“Absolutely yes, I saw it well, especially as an emotional approach to the game. It is no coincidence that at the end of the match Ferrer (tournament director) and Tsitsipas himself came to congratulate us on the great match played. Musetti showed some of his special plays and the path he is following is the right one. All hay in the farmhouse for what will be“.

Negativity phase behind us then?

“I would say yes, he trains better and better and is convinced of what he does on the pitch. I’m comforted by today’s game, obviously I’m sorry for the result“.

How do you explain the defeat against Tsitsipas?

“We are in the presence of a strong tennis player, especially on clay, who has been able to play the important points in the best possible way, well supported by his serve. In building from the baseline, in my opinion, Lorenzo was superior to him, but he wasn’t as good in terms of pragmatism since he found himself ahead by a break several times. As mentioned, the more these matches are played, the more you understand how they should be managed, also because against opponents of this level, the details make the difference“.

Yesterday you told us about problems with your forearm. Did Lorenzo feel any discomfort?

“No, no hassle. Before the match, as a precaution, he took a painkiller, but at the end of the match he felt fine, so we can be satisfied from a physical point of view as well“.

And now you think of Madrid?

“We will spend a few days in Italy because Lorenzo, being seeded, will not play right away. We have some time to recharge the batteries. He certainly wants to do well and above all he wants to get 100% in Rome and Paris“.

Photo: LiveMedia/Matthieu Mirville/DPPI – LivePhotoSport.it

