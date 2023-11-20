ATP Finals, despite Sinner’s defeat in Turin, was a great success. President Mezzaroma: “Congratulations to Binaghi. Jannik gave enthusiasm and hope”

Matteo woke up at dawn. He took a train to history. The one with a capital S, which at Pala Alpitour rhymes with sport. Francesco slept a few more hours, from Milan to Turin it takes much less time than from Rome or Naples. Mother Carla sewed a carrot onto the shirts of her two children. On the other hand, orange symbolizes creativity. Dad Paolo had bought the tickets for the final months ago. Marta came with her grandfather who taught her to play. Here is Sinner’s army. An army made up of very young people. Of boys and children who play tennis or who have begun to love tennis thanks to him. It’s the Jannik effect. A bomb of positivity for all Italian sport. And it doesn’t matter if he lost the final. Today kids want to be Sinners. A bit like their fathers dreamed of being Alberto Tomba or their grandfathers Adriano Panatta, to stay on the subject of tennis.

Turin became the capital of Italy again for an afternoon. Capital of sport. The ATP Finals were an extraordinary success: a mix of tennis, art and entertainment. The power of the great event that anoints a champion. Adrenaline for the tennis movement which in Italy already has half a million people but which from today will certainly have many more. The PalaAlpitour burned orange. The owners of some cafes in the city have set up screens outside their premises to show the match. And it doesn’t matter if there was live Rai, Italy wanted to be together, to hug each other, to get excited. A beneficial effect also on society despite the defeat. The ATPs of Turin were all of this. And they will continue to be for years to come.

“We all would have liked a victory for Sinner but we must not forget that despite the defeat Jannik gave the world of Italian sport a success: he gave enthusiasm, hope and gave a great example to young people. The ATP Finals are a winning bet. I congratulate all the Sport e Salute staff and the president of Fitp, Angelo Binaghi, for the extraordinary success of the Finals. Tennis, but more generally sport, is an extraordinary medicine for our society” the words of the president of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma.

