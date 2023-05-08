ATP Madrid, Alcaraz is confirmed as champion: beaten Struff in the final

The Murciano wins the Spanish Masters 1000 for the second consecutive year, beating lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets in the final. For Alcaraz it is the tenth title in his career: in 2023 he won 19 matches out of 20 played on red clay

And Madrid in Madrid. One year later the king of the Caja Magica is still Carlos alcaraz, winner of the Spanish Masters 1000 for the second consecutive year. A triumphal ride from the first round, concluded in the best way with the success in the final against Jan-Lennard Struff: 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 the score in favor of the Spaniard in 2 hours and 25 minutes of play. A far from simple challenge for Alcaraz against the n. 65 in the world, first player in history to reach the final in a Masters 1000 as a lucky loser, who played a top-level match. In the distance, however, the quality of the Murciano prevailed.

The numbers of Alcaraz For Alcaraz it is the tenth career title including four Masters 1000. Thanks to this victory, also, the Spaniard conquers two records equal to Rafael Nadal: Alcaraz is the second in history to win two consecutive editions of the Madrid tournament and the youngest to confirm himself as champion in a Masters 1000 since Nadal in Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-2006. The Murcian, No. 2 in the world (in the world rankings he will remain behind Djokovic by only 5 points), boasts monstrous numbers in 2023 with 29 wins and only 2 losses (against Norrie in Rio and Sinner in Miami), but above all a 19-1 on clay. See also Tennis ATP, Carlos Alcaraz is running: he is the first 2003 in the top 100

As a favorite in Rome and Paris Alcaraz’s numbers give the Murciano the role of favorite for both the Internationals of Italy (May 10-21, to be followed live on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW) that al Roland Garros (May 28-June 11). The circuit will now move to Rome for the last Masters 1000 of the season on clay, which will mark the return to the field of Djokovic and Sinner after the forfeit in Madrid. “My plan is to go to Rome, it depends on how I finish the tournament here” said Alcaraz who has never played at the Foro Italico in his career.



