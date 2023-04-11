Home Health Atp Monte-Carlo, results of the Italians: Musetti, Nardi and Sonego in the 2nd round
Atp Monte-Carlo, results of the Italians: Musetti, Nardi and Sonego in the 2nd round

Four out of four: the Italians they advance en bloc to the 2nd round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after a big Tuesday. To open the dances she thought about it Lorenzo Sonegowho the French beat after three hours and saving four match-points Hugo Humbert. First success in a 1000 per Luke Nardiwho overtook the Monegasque Valentin Vacherot with a double 7-5, earning the derby with a newfound Lorenzo Musetti. The Carrara suffered a set with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, then dominated with partials of 7-6, 6-0. With Sinner and Berrettini, there will therefore be five Italians on the field on Wednesday, all to be experienced Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.

The Italian program for Wednesday 12 April

  • Sinner-Schwartzman (2nd match from 11 on Ranieri III)
  • Sonego-Medvedev (3rd match from 11 on Ranieri III)
  • Berrettini-Cerundolo (4th match slab 11 on the Court des Princes)
  • musettiNardi (2nd match from 11 on Court 2)
