Four out of four: the Italians they advance en bloc to the 2nd round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after a big Tuesday. To open the dances she thought about it Lorenzo Sonegowho the French beat after three hours and saving four match-points Hugo Humbert. First success in a 1000 per Luke Nardiwho overtook the Monegasque Valentin Vacherot with a double 7-5, earning the derby with a newfound Lorenzo Musetti. The Carrara suffered a set with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, then dominated with partials of 7-6, 6-0. With Sinner and Berrettini, there will therefore be five Italians on the field on Wednesday, all to be experienced Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.

The Italian program for Wednesday 12 April