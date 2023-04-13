After a meeting that to define out of the ordinary is also a bit euphemistic, Matteo Berrettini manages to enter the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Montecarlo for the first time in his career. Beat the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo at the end of a pyrotechnic match finished 5-7 7-6(1) 6-4; now for the Roman there will be the obstacle represented by the Danish Holger Runeagainst which he had to retreat to the quarters of Acapulco.



The first set belongs to the category of the paranormal applied to tennis. Cerundolo, for at least twenty minutes, is clearly without control over his game. Thanks also to Berrettini who never offers him easy balls, forcing him to play forehands and backhands that are decidedly uncomfortable for his type of game. What happens in the next half hour is unbelievable. And it starts from a very nice 5-1 stop volley by the Argentine. It seems like a flash in the void, it becomes the beginning of a very bad moment for the Roman, who suddenly sees his tennis completely shut down, even with gross mistakes with both shots. Cerundolo gains in trust, brings home seven consecutive games, cancels a set point and finds the unusual reversal of the situation.

After this 7-5 it would be very difficult for anyone to restart. And it is for Berrettini too: the recipe for continuing to believe in something positive is to concentrate on what you can do. This Matteo does it: perhaps the backhand is not yet at its best, but regaining confidence with service and forehand is especially useful to never get attacked in serving rounds. At 6-5 there are actually two set points from him, with Cerundolo starting to make a little more mistakes. He doesn’t tremble about the two chances for the Italian and not even the next two, in which the forehand decides for the South American. The tie-break, however, is without history: the Argentine makes a mistake, the Roman does not and we go to the third.

It is now clear how the Wimbledon 2021 finalist is the most convinced on the pitch, who often becomes incisive and takes advantage of his opponent’s moments of decline on several occasions. One of these leads him to have four break points at 2-2. On the first three Cerundolo saves himself, on the fourth he doesn’t: a profound answer from Berrettini carries him forward. Precisely this fundamental brings him very close to extending again to 4-2; the Argentine somehow saves himself, but he is no longer really able to worry the blue number 3, that even with the help of the tape transforms the match point and earns the challenge with Rune. And it’s a great birthday present.

Sure, it’s not the best Berrettini, but beyond numbers that speak of 79%-66% in points with the first and 51%-50% with the second, and even beyond the possible result of the match with Rune, this could be a fundamental match towards the return to the upper areas of the standings of a man who only had to abandon it due to a huge dose of bad luck.

