Atp Montecarlo, today in the semifinal Rublev Fritz and Sinner Rune

It’s the day of truth for Jannik Sinner. After winning the blue derby with Lorenzo Musettion the red clay of Montecarlo the South Tyrolean faces the Dane Holger Rudewho eliminated the Russian in the quarterfinals Daniil Medvedev. Interruption due to the rain, then he resumed playing: Andrei Rublev he beat Taylor Fritz in three sets and is the first finalist.

Key points Rublev in the final, beat Fritz in three sets Sinner and Rune on the field for warm-up The blue Jannik Sinner and Danish Holger Rune I’m on the field for warm-up. Whoever wins will face in the final of the tournament Masters 1000 Of Montecarlo the Russian Andrei Rublev. Sinner beat yesterday Lorenzo Musetti in the Italian derby. Rublev in the final, beat Fritz in three sets Andrei Rublev is the first finalist of Montecarlo Masters 1000 Atp. The Russian beat the American Taylor Fritz in tre set (5-7, 6-1, 6-3). Rublev-Fritz, back on the field After almost two hours of stoppage, Andrei Rublev e Taylor Fritz I’m back on the field. It starts again from the third set, with the Russian ahead of the American 3-2.

(afp) Rublev-Fritz, semifinal interrupted due to rain Rain on the Court Rainier III in Montecarlo: match suspended. Rublev leads 3-2 up Fritz in the third set. The interruption will postpone the start of the match between the blue Jannik Sinner and Danish Holger Rune. Rublev replies to Fritz: we go to the third set Andrei Rublev wins the second set of the first semifinal in Montecarlo 6-1 and draws the score against the American Taylor Fritz, first set winner 7-5.