ATP Queen’s 2023, Matteo Berrettini forfeits: he was the reigning champion

The news that you would not have wanted to break. Matthew Berrettini he will not play the Queen’s tournament on grass in London, which is scheduled to start tomorrow. As reported by the reliable twitter profile Entry List Updates, the Roman has canceled himself from the famous British tournament, which he had won in the last two editions. A decision, evidently, the result of one highly imperfect condition o perhaps a new physical problem. We will know more in the next few hours.

In fact, in just under two weeks, Berrettini lost points from Stuttgart and Queen’s last year and that will have some heavy repercussions in the world rankings. Indeed, Matthew will drop out of the top-30 of the ranking from tomorrow for the first time after 4 years and concretely risks not being seeded at Wimbledon.

One wonders, at this point, if the Italian class of ’96 will be at the start of the Championships, which will start on July 3rd and end on the 16th. Certainly, a very complex situation that Berrettini has already been experiencing for several months and the light at the end of the tunnel cannot be seen.

The clear defeat in the first round of the ATP250 in Stuttgart, against his friend Lorenzo Sonego, had had important repercussions on his emotional status, seen the tears that had accompanied his exit from the field. Berrettini’s competitive future is increasingly “obscure” and he hopes to have good news to share. At the end of the fair, Matteo is at the moment n.79 of the Race.

Queen’s update:

OUT: Berrettini

IN: Wolf (LL, will play against Shelton) — Entry List Updates (@EntryLists) June 18, 2023

