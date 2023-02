A great Jannik Sinner rules the number 3 in the world in three sets. Perfect match for the South Tyrolean in the round of 16 of the 500 tournament in Rotterdam: 6-4 6-3. Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil will now face Stan Wawrinka: the two have met three times, with two successes for the Swiss and one for the Italian, in the last match at Wimbledon last year. Here are the highlights of the match between Sinner and Tsitsipas in the round of 16.